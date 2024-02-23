Fuel Scarcity Bites Harder As IPMAN Blames Trend On Panic Buying

Fuel scarcity became worse in many parts of Nigeria yesterday. New Telegraph observed that many filling stations, especially those owned by both major and independent marketers, were not dispensing petrol in Lagos. Reports across the country also confirmed the same situation.

It was learnt that marketers hiked fares as much as 50 per cent and above. It was, however, observed that in Lagos, towards evening, some fuel stations owned by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) got stocks and dispensed to buyers.

The development caused long queues as anxious buyers struggled to fill the tanks of their vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles as well as their kegs.

The National Public Relations Officers of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mr. Chinedu Ukadike, said the scarcity was caused by the strike of the truck drivers, which has been called off.

He noted that the strike was embarked upon by the drivers following directive from the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO). He also identified panic buying as another cause of the scarcity.

He stated that the Federal Government, through the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, had promised to pay over N50 billion of the reconciled outstanding Petroleum Equalisation Fund to marketers and that the government will engage in more reconciliation.