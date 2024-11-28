Fuel Pricing: Controversy Rages As Dangote, Oil Marketers Sign Deal (1)

Share

Deal with IPMAN

Information by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) that members of the association would start lifting fuel from the $20 billion worth Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals located at the Free Trade Zone, Lekki, Lagos State; appears cheering to many Nigerians who have been suffering scarcity of fuel for many months, with the attendant rise in fuel pump price whenever it is available.

More interesting is that IPMAN President, Abubakar Garima Maigandi, said they would buy petrol from the 650,000 barrels per day capacity plant at N940/litre for ships and N990/litre for trucks, which shows that the price for fuel in ship is lower than the price previously announced by the refinery.

Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Anthony Chiejina, had a few weeks ago stated that the refinery was selling fuel to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL) at N960 per litre for sale into ships and N990 per litre for sale into trucks.

Dangote had previously maintained seal lips on the price at which it was selling fuel to NNPCL, even when Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye on September 15, said NNPCL bought petrol from Dangote refinery at N898 per litre.

Chiejina, however, countered NNPCL’s claim and described it as, “both misleading and mischievous,” without stating how much the refinery sold the product to the oil and gas company.

Expected gains

Maiginda in a recent interview with Channels Television monitored, said the pump prices of petrol at its retail outlets will reduce given the deal IPMAN struck with the Dangote refinery for direct fuel lift.

According to him, the collaboration targets to ensure a consistent and affordable supply of petrol and other products in the country.

He also expressed optimism that fuel pump price will decline by N50 or more, depending on the location of purchase and that the direct purchase deal will stop payments to intermediaries, including NNPCL and private depot owners.

He also said the arrangement will assist to stop fuel scarcity, adding that products will be more readily available. Maigainda said, “Presently, we have been given two different arrangements on how to buy fuel from the refinery.

There is the one that we can load the vessels and carry to our various depots at the rate of N940 per litre. Then for the depots, it is at the rate of N990 per litre.

“The difference is because we have to load it and carry it to another part of the state. We use vessels to carry these products and there is another one to load from the gantry.

“For Port Harcourt, Warri, Calabar, we have to use vessels because there is no Dangote loading gantry there, we have to carry it to our private depot and discharge and distribute it to our members.” “

We have the overall market in the country. We go everywhere in the country. The implication goes beyond the issue of price, but still, price is the main target.” He added: “The masses are looking for how we, independent petroleum marketers, can reduce prices for them.

So the price too will reduce because we are not buying through the third party. So the profit that we have been giving to the third party like NNPC and depot owners will be reduced. That is the issue.

“For instance, the current price in Maiduguri now is N1, 200 per litre. So with these current changes, it may likely reduce to N1, 150, a reduction of N50. So that’s N1, 150. It may even be below that.

“Since it is deregulation, as we continue, it can go down. It can go down continuously because, provided that the product is available, you may find that the market will come a little bit low, and then the naira will start appreciating.

And then if the crude oil price is reduced, automatically, the same thing will be reduced. “Again, the availability is also there. If a marketer pays for a product before, these retailers hold our money before supplying us with fuel.

That’s the reason why you may find sometimes these filling stations don’t have fuel. But now, since we are getting the product directly from the Dangote refinery, the issue of delay is eliminated. Immediately, we get the product, we discharge it to our filling stations.”

Dangote and stakeholders

The direct purchase deal between IPMAN and Dangote Refinery did not come without controversy. IPMAN President had previously expressed concern over the alleged delay by Dangote to approve the application of the association for direct fuel lifting.

Maigandi had threatened that IPMAN would commence fuel importation if their application for registration to the management of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals for lifting of fuel from the refinery continued to be delayed.

He explained that they had long applied for direct sales but their application has not been favourably considered.

Maigandi expressed surprise that the President of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Alhaji Aliko Dangote, said he has about 500 million litres of fuel in stock and that marketers should come and load the product.

He said that if IPMAN members start getting fuel directly from Dangote Refinery, there will be a reduction in fuel pump prices.

Dangote while addressing journalists after a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said: “What I’m saying is that the retailers should please come forward and pick.

If they don’t come forward and pick, what do you want me to do? There is nothing I can do. “I’m expecting either NNPC or the marketers to stop importing and they should come and collect.

We have what they need. We have 500 million litres in our tanks. So, 500 million litres in our tanks even if there’s no production from anybody or no imports, this will take the country more than 12 days, you know, with no imports, with no production, nothing.”

But speaking at a monitored interview on Channels TV’s Sunrise programme, the IPMAN boss also said that Dangote should review his operations and find out why some marketers were importing fuel when his refinery is producing.

According to Maigandi, “I was very surprised when I heard that the President, Dangote, said he has over 500 million litres of PMS.

We, independent petroleum marketers, if he is able to sell this product directly, definitely we are ready to buy them because we have to pay before we pick.

“Just recently, there were some independent marketers that NNPCL sent to load from Dangote refinery, those marketers stayed with their trucks over four days and they were not able to load. So there are so many challenges.

“I do not know why they were unable to load. That is why we have been contacting the management of Dangote Refinery to allow us to start taking this product directly so that we know, immediately we pay for the product, we can load the product.

If Dangote is having this 500 million litres on the stock, we are ready to buy the product directly. “In buying direct through Dangote, there are certain processes which we are still following.

They mentioned that they cannot use us individually, that they want us to come as a group, which we have already done.

“We have a company called IPMAN Green Energy, we submitted the particulars of the company to Dangote Management so that he would register us to start buying product from Dangote from that our company, but up till today, they had not be able to register our company, and not talking of us going there to start carrying direct through him.

When they register this with our company, all these issues will be solved. “Independent petroleum marketers, we are the real retailers in the country. We retail over 80 per cent of Nigerian products in the country.

If Dangote has accepted to register our company, he will see a lot of changes because we do not normally import.”

Maigandi further said: “If there are some marketers who are importing, what made them import which I think is Dangote and those marketers are the only people that can answer those questions.

“As a marketer, there are factors that we normally consider to source the product. One factor is price. If the price outside is cheaper than what Dangote is selling, definitely as marketers since they are looking for profit, they have to go outside and import.

“Secondly, if the source of supply, there is a delay in supply, it would make marketers go outside and see if they can get quicker supply.

Our place, where we source our product, because it is cheaper is through NNPCL, but if we have seen that there is much delay in loading, then we go to private depot owners and buy it at a higher rate.

“When they say that somebody is going outside to import what is in the country, then the question will be asked and confirmed what is really happening.

Since we are not importing, I cannot answer the question but very soon if the situation becomes like this that we cannot get quicker registration, we too can start importing because the sector is deregulated.

“If there is much delay, we may not be able to register through Dangote and start obtaining our product directly, then we buy through a third party, then automatically, we too, get another source.

We think about importation. “Let us solve the problem of availability. We are conscious that affordability is important. We are Nigerians and we do not want Nigerians to suffer. Whatever people buy, we also have to buy.

That is why we are bringing a lot of programmes to see how we can assist the government in terms of fuel subsidy removal. “If Green Energy is cleared by Dangote Refinery, definitely Nigerians will see the effect.

Immediately they clear us to start buying products directly, do not buy through third parties, come and buy products the way NNPCL has been buying products at Dangote, you will see changes. You will definitely see a reduction in prices.

“What Dangote should do since he said marketers have not been buying his product is that he should check the price properly, the way he has been selling his product. Is it higher than what they are obtaining outside or is it the same rate?

Then if marketers buy this product through him, how long will it take to reach the depots? His costs and how long it will take to reach the depots of marketers.

“Marketers determine what the market will look like. NNPCL has already increased their prices, we are waiting if they increase our price as their offtaker, we too have no option than do the mathematics, add our transportation and margin or profit then we increase.”

The IPMAN boss said that if Dangote registers IPMAN’s Green Energy and they start lifting fuel from Dangote Refinery, they cannot depend on NNPC Ltd to increase their price before they finish theirs.

He emphasised that they cannot depend on NNPCL since they are getting products as NNPCL is getting and if it is importation, they will import the way they are going, then automatically, everyone will play his own market depending on the way they source their product.

Fostering competition in the market

Maigandi said: “By the time Dangote registers us and starts giving us the product directly, the way he has been giving NNPCL, then definitely, the competition will become real.

When we are getting it directly, definitely there will be a change of market. “Why we did not want to go for importation, we wanted to start with Dangote so that we will support him.

Immediately we start the business he too will see the changes. We are the retailers. His business will change because we will fully rely on him and buy from him. So the issue of keeping some number of litres will not be there.

“If the market changes, it will change everywhere, not even only with Dangote Refinery, even outside the refinery, it will change. We are expecting a reduction in the market.

By the time the situation continues like this, with the set of many programmes that Mr. President has already set, definitely we may be expecting the price of PMS to come down a little bit.”

Dangote: Setting the record straight

However, Chiejina disclaimed the position of IPMAN denying or delaying to register their company in order for the direct sales to commence when in a statement titled: IPMAN: Setting the Record Straight, urged IPMAN to register with Dangote Refinery, adding that the refinery can meet the nation’s demand for all petroleum products, including petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel.

He claimed that at present, the refinery can load 2,900 trucks per day. Chiejina said: “The Dangote Petroleum Refinery wishes to clarify that it has not received any payment from the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) to purchase refined petroleum products.

Although discussions are ongoing with IPMAN, it is misleading to suggest that they (IPMAN Members) are experiencing loading refined petroleum products from our Petroleum Refinery.

“We would like to emphasise that we can meet the nation’s demand for all petroleum products, including petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel. At present, we can load 2,900 trucks per day and we have also been evacuating petroleum products by sea.

We advise IPMAN to register with us and make direct payment as we have more than enough petroleum products to satisfy the needs of their members.”

PATROAN

The Publicity Secretary, Petroleum Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Dr Joseph Obele, in the ensuing controversy with Dangote only selling to NNPC Ltd assured that PETROAN’s imported fuel would arrive at an estimated N800 per litre.

Obele said: “PETROAN will sell for less than Dangote. It will sell at prices far less than NNPC Ltd.” As the controversy rages, the National Assistant Secretary of IPMAN, Yakubu Suleiman, also said imported fuel is cheaper than the product they buy from the Dangote Refinery.

However, following the acceptance of IPMAN to lift fuel directly from Dangote Refinery, PETROAN commended the management of the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals for establishing a direct sales agreement for fuel and other petroleum products with IPMAN.

It stated that it was a good development that other stakeholders than the NNPC Ltd have been approved to lift fuel from the refinery. PETROAN’s National Headquarters in a statement also said that there were indicators that fuel prices could reduce soon.

It said: “Factors contributing to this include recent discussions between Dangote Refinery and key industry stakeholders, as well as a reduction in the landing costs of PMS in Nigeria, reflecting global market adjustments and improvements in the supply chain.”

It stated that the oil and gas sector is sensitive, adding that strategic discussions are essential to maintaining operational efficiency and sector harmony.

He added: “We once again commend Dangote Refinery for recognising the importance of stakeholder engagement, and we are optimistic that the primary beneficiaries will be the general public.”

Meanwhile the Publicity Secretary of the association, Joseph Obele, also said that PETROAN President, Dr. Billy Harry, has received an invitation from the refinery for a business meeting in the coming days.

He explained that Harry has formed a team of seven representatives, led by himself, to attend the meeting on behalf of PETROAN.

Obele said: “The Head of Commercial at Dangote Refinery has sent an email to the National President of PETROAN, Dr. Billy Harry, regarding an upcoming strategic business meeting,” “At this proposed meeting, PETROAN’s primary objective will be to ensure affordable, high-quality products for consumers while adhering to all regulatory standards and industry best practice.

“The meeting will be mutually beneficiala win for the public, Dangote Refinery, and petroleum retail outlet owners.”

PETROAN to Dangote

As the public awaits this development with bated breath, Obele appealed to Dangote to also consider selling his refined products below the market price to reduce the current hardships in Nigeria.

According to him, it is wrong for Dangote to insist that his products will be sold at market price. Speaking during a monitored programmed on Nigeria Info FM 99.3, Obele maintained that the cost of production of petrol was now below N600 per litre.

He said this position was on the basis that the federal government had started selling crude oil to Dangote in Naira.

Obele stated that as a result of this development, Dangote should also consider selling his refined product below the market price to reduce the current hardships of Nigerians.

He said: “Scholars of oil sector have done an analysis and the analysis has shown that the crude for Naira given to Dangote by the Federal Government, cost of production will not go above N600, less than N600.

Although the crude oil he imported from the international community, the cost of production will not be above N700. “But it is wrong for him to say his template for him to fix his refinery selling price is based on and tied to how much the international community is selling.

And people are saying the dynamics and the effects and the economic systems at the international market and Nigeria are not the same. “Dangote should not have fixed his price on the international market.

He should have fixed his price on cost of production plus the margin. “International market (price) in a country where you enjoy so many concessions.

While he was building his refinery, the concession he was given for foreign exchange was far less than the official rate to the extent that international experts criticised the concessions given to him.

“So in Nigeria, where inflation is high, where the minimum wage is poor, Dangote is fixing our buying rate for PMS, which is a commodity that every other commodity revolves around. It is wrong for him to say ‘I templated my price based on the international market.”

Fuel competitive

However, Chiejina maintained that Dangote fuel is competitive relative to the price of imports.

He also said that if any person claims he can land fuel at a price cheaper than what the refinery is selling then such a person is importing substandard products and conniving with international traders to dump low quality products into Nigeria, without concern for the health of Nigerians or the longevity of their vehicles.

Chiejina said: “We had lately refrained from engaging in media fight but we are constrained to respond to the recent misinformation being circulated by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Petroleum Products Retail Outlets owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), and other associations.

“Both organisations claim that they can import PMS at lower prices than what is being sold by the Dangote Refinery. We benchmark our prices against international prices and we believe our prices are competitive relative to the price of imports.

‘‘If anyone claims they can land PMS at a price cheaper than what we are selling, then they are importing substandard products and conniving with international traders to dump low quality products into the country, without concern for the health of Nigerians or the longevity of their vehicles.

“Post deregulation, NNPC set the pace by selling PMS to domestic marketers at N971 per litre for sale into ships and at N990 for sale into trucks. This set the benchmark for our pricing and we have even gone lower to sell at N960 per litre for sale into ships while maintaining N990 per litre for sale into trucks.”

He added: “In good faith, and in the interest of the country, we commenced sales at these prices without clarity on the exchange rate that we will use to pay for the crude purchased.

“At the same time, an international trading company has recently hired a depot facility next to the Dangote Refinery, with the objective of using it to blend substandard products that will be dumped into the market to compete with Dangote Refinery’s higher quality production.

“This is detrimental to the growth of domestic refining in Nigeria. We should point out that it is not unusual for countries to protect their domestic industries in order to provide jobs and grow the economy.

For example, the US and Europe have had to impose high tariffs on EVs and microchips in order to protect their domestic industries.

“While we continue with our determination to provide affordable, good quality, domestically refined petroleum products in Nigeria, we call on the public to disregard the deliberate disinformation being circulated by agents of people who prefer for us to continue to export jobs and import poverty.”

