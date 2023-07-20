Fuel Price: Nigeria Set For Mass Production Of Electric Vehicles

...As FG Opens Workshops For Nigerians To Convert Vehicles To Autogas

The Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Dr Bayero Salih-Farah on Thursday said it has built workshops across the country to assist Nigerians convert their petrol-powered vehicles to autogas.

He stated that the institute has been working on the project for a year now and is ready to commence the conversion in the next two to three weeks.

According to him, NITT had been working in partnership with some manufacturers of the conversion kits which would be used at its workshops to enable Nigerians to have a cheaper conversion from Petrol to autogas.

He said, “We have sensitised relevant stakeholders across the country at different fora on the need for Nigerians to migrate from the use of PMS to gas.

“Gas is very cheap than petrol, it is also cleaner and convenient; Nigerians will be able to save a lot of money when they convert their vehicles from petrol to autogas.”

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu, said Nigeria will soon mass-produce electric vehicles as a measure to mitigate the rising cost of fuel.

He stated that already, the Federal Government will in the coming weeks ratify the Electric Vehicle (EV) Development Plan.

The EV plan aims to position Nigeria as a leading country in vehicle electrification as it arrives towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2060.

Jelani, said that one of the main focuses of the plan is to promote local production of electric vehicles, with a target of at least 30 per cent of local production.

According to him, to support the adoption of EVs, federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies with government contracts would be mandated to purchase and patronise Evs.

According to him, this would be driven by the need for cost-effective and sustainable transportation solutions due to the higher costs of petrol and diesel.

He stated that it is important to develop indigenous vehicles with local content suitable for Nigeria’s environment.

According to him, this will provide a more cost-effective transportation system for Nigerians.

He, in addition, called for the revamping of the public transportation system through a Commercial Vehicle Replacement Programme that includes a 30 per cent ratio of electric vehicles by 2024, streamlining port operations, and providing dedicated corridors for automotive imports and exports.

He also highlighted Nigeria’s renewable energy and natural resources, such as lithium and petrochemicals that could power the EVs.

According to him, the NADDC, in collaboration with the private sector, was already working towards deploying charging points along highways and road networks to establish an effective EV ecosystem to be achieved by the 2023 end.

He recommended that the Federal Government pass the 2023 National Automotive Industry Development Plan Bill to provide legislative support and attract foreign direct investment (FDI) in the automotive sector for effective implementation of the plan.

He also advocated for legislative support, adding that there should be the approval of the plan and policy, and dedicated funding for a vehicle finance scheme focused on EVs.

He stated that this would make the EVs affordable nationwide, ensure stricter vehicle emission regulations and the development of necessary EV charging infrastructure.