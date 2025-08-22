Fuel Price Increased By 33.02% Y-O-Y In July 2025 – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that fuel price increased by 33.02 per cent in July 2025 on a year-on-year basis.

It explained that Nigerians and other residents in the country paid an average of N1024.99 per litre of fuel in July 2025 as against N770.54 they paid in July 2024.

According to the report, Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO), was N1789.45 in July 2025; National Household Kerosene (NHK) N2175.29 while Liquefied Petroleum Gas 5Kg (LPG) was N8167.43. These were contained in the July 2025 “Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) Price Watch” released by NBS yesterday. On monthly basis, fuel price decreased by 1.22 per cent from N1,037.66 in June 2025 to N1024.99 in July 2025.