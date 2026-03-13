Fuel Price Hikes Show Consequences Of Poor Economic Planning – Obi

Chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi, has lamented recurring fuel price hike in the country attributing it to the country’s failure to plan for economic shocks.

In a social media post, Obi noted that recent tensions involving Iran have pushed global oil prices upward, with immediate consequences for fuel prices in Nigeria.

According to him, petrol that sold for less than ₦1,000 a litrefew weeks has now skyrocketed to over ₦1,200 per litre, while diesel prices have also surged from below ₦1,000 to more than ₦1,500 per litre.

“A few weeks ago, petrol was selling for less than ₦1,000 per litre, but today it costs over ₦1,200 per litre. Diesel, which was also priced below ₦1,000 per litre, is now over ₦1,500 per litre. These rapid increases illustrate how quickly external shocks can affect the Nigerian economy,” he said.

Also, he noted that such trend shows how global economic disturbances quickly affect Nigeria because the country lacks adequate buffers.

“The reason for this is straightforward: most countries, whether they are oil-producing or non-oil-producing, maintain strategic petroleum reserves to cushion against supply or price shocks.

“This means that when there is a disruption in the global oil market, they can release part of these reserves to stabilize supply. However, Nigeria lacks such a buffer, so the impact is felt almost immediately,” Obi added.

However, he noted that despite being a major crude oil producer, Nigeria does not have sufficient strategic reserves to cushion such shocks.

According to him, countries that plan ahead create mechanisms that protect their economies during global disruptions, while those that fail to plan remain vulnerable.

“The old maxim remains true: when a country fails to plan, it has already planned to fail,” he said.