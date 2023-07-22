Fuel Price Hike: We’re Being Squeezed To Death, Nigerians Cry Out

…Count Losses Amid Growing Economic Crunch

Nigerians have been counting their losses in the wake of the decision of the Federal Government to remove payment of subsidy on premium motor spirit popularly known as petrol, saying the decision of the government has been impacting negatively on them. Those that spoke with our correspondents across state were unanimous in their call for a review of the policy, which they say have left them poorer than ever.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had while delivering his inauguration speech on May 29 announced the removal of payment of subsidy to oil marketers saying the decision was with immediate effect prompting spontaneous hike in the price of the commodity, which drives the nation’s economy.

After the presidential pronouncement, the price of PMS rose to between N488 and N510 depending on where it was being bought from the initial N185 and N210 and hardly had Nigerians settled down to come to terms with the new price regime that the nation’s witnessed a new price regime that eventually pushed the price further to between N617 and N700.

The resultant effect of the upward review of products and services available to Nigerians was a general increase in the prices of goods, commodities and services across the country. Our correspondents went to town to sample opinion of Nigerians across the country;

Abuja, FCT

Saturday Telegraph discovered during the week that many small scale enterprises are already shutting down operations in the nation’s capital as many of their promoters are finding it difficult to meet up with their cost of operations due to the prevailing harsh economic reality in the country. Many SMEs surveyed earning between N20, 000 and N30, 000 monthly have been forced to shut down, saying the need to continue to work or provide services to Nigerians have become more or less extremely difficult.

A businessman, Mr. Uchenna Nwurum, who deals in groceries in Kobi village, within Guzape District of the FCT said if the situation remains the same, very soon, he may have no option but to shut down his business. According to him, he now spends al- most all his profits on transportation, saying “Before now, I used to spend N450, from Kobi village to Masaka where I buy my goods, but now the cost of transporting it is about N1000 and to and fro is N2000.

The goods I used to transport for N3000 are now done with N10, 000. Those of us in business are going through a lot of hardship”. He appealed to the government to urgently consider the sufferings of the common man on the streets, adding that “I want the government to help us fast, before our businesses will be shut down”.

A business woman, Mrs. Ihechi Onyenwe decried the hardship which she said was impacting negatively on families noting that while the promised benefits from the policy have remained a mirage, family cohesion has been hugely affected, because many bread winners are not meeting up with their responsibilities to their dependants.

She further disclosed that business owners in markets were among the worst hit by the prevailing hardship, as they spend heavily on transportation daily without making sales not to talk about profits. According to her, “I don’t really see the benefit of the fuel subsidy removal on the masses. It was said that the subsidy removal will help the economy to grow and strong, unfortunately, I have not seen how it is helping the economy. “The masses have been suffering in one way or the other.

As for me, I live in Asokoro Extension, but do business in Nyanya. I was paying a total of N700, to and fro before, but now I pay N1, 600 every day to commute. “Since this subsidy removal, businesses have been crippled, people no longer come to the market to buy things; they now prefer buying within their locality where they stay. For those of us that sell in the market, we don’t make sales anymore”.

Mr. Idoko Johnson, an electrical engineer lamented that prices of goods and other commodities have sky rocketed to about 300 percent while income remained as it was, saying life has been very difficult for Nigerians right now. “It’s glaring that everything has changed people are resigning from their jobs as monthly salary cannot cater for transportation for two weeks. The prices of food items are high.

Children cannot go to school as parents cannot afford their fees even in government schools. Businesses are going down, I just don’t know how to explain other than saying it is bad and it’s biting hard. “We don’t know what the government intends for the people. No palliative bus, no plan to relieve the masses by providing robust and subsidize means of transportation. In Nigeria, we move from one level of hardship to a higher one. Imagine fuel from N87 to N617 .

OYO

A resident of area Olorunsogo, a suburb of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Mr. Dare Alabede urges the Federal Government to rethink the policy saying its continued implementation has become very inimical to the survival of the common man. “This new fuel price increment by the NNPC is killing if one can say the fact. Nigerians were groaning when the price of a litre was jacked up from about N200 to N500 by President Bola Tinubu.

We have been accommodating it when within a month they now increased it to almost N700 per litre. “What is all this? Does the Federal Government want the masses to die to show that they are administering us? Cost of transport from this area to Orita Aperin was N250 before. Now it is between N350 and N400. Costs of essential materials have also gone up because everybody is blaming the increment on the new fuel price. Where are we going now?

And salaries have not increased, yet the cost of living is soaring on a daily basis. This is unacceptable,” Alabede lamented. Another resident of Ibadan, Mr. Wa- siu Kareem who is a welder operating in Mokola area of Ibadan said the cost of food items have gone up beyond his expectations since the new price regime came on board. Kareem said his family has devised methods of improvising by rationing and mixing food items with a view to eat the required three meals a day.

”My family members now find it difficult to eat three square meals a day again. In fact, we were not eating lafun before because of fear of diabetes, but now we have been forced to eat it. My wife now mixes lafun with ground corn and millet because powder for black amala is now very expensive. “This is very noticeable at public can- teens. In terms of transportation, I see many people now trekking some distances they used to cover in buses and cabs.

This is because they cannot afford the higher transport fares imposed on them by motorists. I don’t know how the poor masses can continue to cope in this situation. I have the fear that masses of this country may soon revolt because they are being pushed to the wall,” he said.

KWARA

Residents of Kwara State are not in any way immune from the pangs of the policy as they are also joining their compatriots across the country to lament their precarious situation. Our correspondents observed that roads in major townships across the state, particularly in Ilorin, the state capital have largely been deserted by commuters, while not a few who had to go out took the painful decision of trekking to get to their respective destinations.

A resident of the state, Prince Ibrahim Adebara who is a chieftain of Afenifere Renewal Group in the state, who spoke with our correspondent, said: “The fuel hike has been a very tough experience be- cause it has greatly affected me and my family in so many ways.

Adebara said, “Before, fuel of N4, 500 lasted my family and I for a week but now, we manage N10,000 worth of fuel by parking in the children’s school and trekking some distance before taking Keke Napep to my place of work. “Many students now trek long distances to school and some can no longer go to school five times in a week. This has also affected the prices of many commodities including foodstuffs, which is so essential.

Some people can’t afford three square meals anymore. “Transport fare is now twice of the for- mel amount and it has brought about an increase in everything and to worsen the case, salary being paid is still the same, no increment. The only thing we spend our money on now is fuel and food because they are so essential. It has not been easy but God is faithful,” he said.

Another resident of the state, Mrs. Bunmi Olayemi, said, “The experience with the fuel hike is a harrowing one. It has great negative effects on every sphere of life. Cost of transportation has increased drastically; prices of commodities in the market have skyrocketed. “I used to spend between N900 and N1, 000 on transportation to and from office before, but now it has increased to N1, 600.

The same applies to foodstuffs too. We now use twice the previous amount to stock food in the house. The situation is becoming unbearable and we call on President Tinubu to not only increase the salary of workers but also give palliatives to the people to cushion the effects of the increase.”

ONDO

Like other parts of the country, the cost of transportation of food items and other edibles from rural areas has increased in Ondo State, a situation that has also resulted in hike in the cost of food items that has in turn made feeding difficult for many families, especially for low-income earners in the state. A resident of Akure, the state capital, Mr. Fidelis David said the hike is quite unfortunate adding that life has become so unbearable with its resultant negative effects on the family unit as families now find it difficult to survive.

“My salary is 25,000 monthly and it doesn’t come regularly. How do you expect me to cope? It is high time the FG looked into how to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal on us Nigerians,” he said. Mr. Oluwatobi Oladipupo who is also a resident of Akure lamented that many business owners have reduced the number of hours they render services in their shops to their customers most especially those of them that utilize petrol to function.

“Not only that, some car owners have taken to taking public transportation as they can’t afford to maintain their cars. I used a total of N700 to get to FUTA North Gate from Alagbaka which was N400 be- fore. Now I need to spend extra money to get to work and prices of food have also increased,” he said. On his part, another resident of Akure, Mr. Wahab Bankole maintained that since the increase, things have not been the same, especially the way he carries out his personal activities and corporate responsibilities.

According to him, “For me personally, it has been so difficult because I need to adjust the way I live my life. In my area, we have been having challenges with public electricity for almost two years; most of the residents have been relying on generators for power supply and solar panels. I do put on the generating set for almost four hours daily (weekdays), between 7 in the evening and 11pm.

On weekends, I put on the generating set for 7 hours. “Now, the story has changed, weekdays is about one and half hours daily and four hours on weekends. In my car, I use an average fuel of 5,000 weekly but now, visiting friends and families is now a big problem as you can only visit if it’s extremely compulsory.”

RIVERS

Our correspondent observed that the petrol increase has forced some residents to resort to working at home or trekking long distances. This is because generally, across Port Harcourt, the state capital, there are fewer vehicles on the roads, especially private cars, whose owners now prefer to board commercial vehicles to their respective destinations.

With some filling stations selling above N600 per litre, transportation fare has in turn risen by almost 100 percent as commuters now pay N400 for a route they used to pay N200 before the fuel hike. According to a resident simply known as Chibude who claims to be a mechanic at the Ikoku spare parts market, he treks half of the journey from D-Line where he lives and boards a taxi along the Olu-Obasanjo Road to his workplace everyday.

“I don’t have a car of my own, so I am not feeling the pain like car owners. But in the course of my work, sometimes I need fuel to carry out a test run. The other day I bought fuel at black market because I needed to work on the car and hand it to the owner,” he said. Another resident of the city, a middle-aged woman who withheld her identity but claims to be a civil servant, said that she will no longer go to work every day because of the high transport fare.

“I am an ordinary civil servant on level 12. I am not a lawmaker or an oil company staff. Going to work every day will affect my pocket.” she said.

KANO

Our correspondent who went round Kano metropolis discovered serious hardships being faced by residents of the state who in separate chats with him lamented the negative im- pacts of the policy on their daily existence. Ted Odogwu a car owner and resident of Kano lamented the hardship caused by the development saying, “Honestly it is tough. I’m feeling the heat.

This is the very first time I’m feeling the negative impact of fuel pump price. “I’m still feeling the pain following the hike of the earlier hike from N198 to whooping N554. It is indeed very devastating up to this movement. I’m yet to recover from the touch. “As a private investigator all plans of going the extra mile in carrying out my job have been suspended, because I lack the financial muscle to get fuel for N617 because if I do, I will go on hunger strike so I had to forget buying the fuel.

So it bowls down the scale of reference for one to survive the top movement which is so unexpected and which is killing Nigerians slowly.” Another resident, Mr. Sani Abdullahi said, “Well you know what is going on now; it is all about making a frantic choice between living and death, I mean between paying for transportation to working places and feeding your family.

“It is no longer a story that life itself has become invariably difficult for one to feed three to two times a day, one cannot imagine that as you go to your working places you spend almost half of your salary in less than a week on transport alone.”

OSUN

Residents of Osun State are not left out in this gale of lamentations as they also joined their compatriots in other parts of the country to recount their tales of woes occasioned by the policy on their collective and individual lives. A civil servant, Kunle Salam who spoke with our correspondent said, “There is no upward review of the salary of workers. Food items and essential services have gone up astronomically out of the reach of poor masses.

We are suffering in penury over the high cost of living since the announcement of the fuel subsidy removal by Pres- ident Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “The situation is becoming unbearable in Nigeria, a country with abundant natural resources including crude oil and economic gurus.” A farmer, John Adegbenro on his part said, “I’m a farmer. I have a farm at Oke-Osun Farm Settlement in Osogbo.

The removal of subsidies has affected me a lot. We farmers for instance, it has affected us because the price of what we are using for farming has drastically increased. “For example, like chemicals now, before the increase in fuel subsidy we bought one liter of chemical at the rate of N3, 500 but now, it has increased to N3, 800 to N4000 because of the hike in price of the PMS.

Secondly, if you want to plant now, before it’s around N10, 000, but now it costs us close to N15, 000. So, this removal of subsidies is affecting every sector in agriculture. “It is very difficult to get to where you are going now because of the new pump price. If I want to go to my farm now, I will spend nothing less than N3,000 to and fro. From my house in Halleluyah area to Osun Farm Settlement, Oke-Osun, I bike and each day I spend not less than N3,000.

This hardship is too much for the people, especially the poor masses. “I want the government to consider us. They should reduce the price of the fuel so that common people should be able to have food on their tables”. Another resident of Osogbo, Mr. Olalekan Omotosho who claims to be a phone dealer said, “Though, I commend the decision of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for phasing out the petrol subsidy regime which has increasingly favoured the rich more than the poor.

Subsidy can no longer justify its ever-increasing costs in the wake of drying resources. “But, I have a reservation for the time this pronouncement is made by the president. We are battling with the hardship occasioned by the introduction of new Naira notes by the immediate past administration. Nigerians are coming out of the pain when the new president hit us with another whip. The president ought to have come up with programmes that would have ease the hardship before he made the pronouncement.

“As a matter of fact, things are very hard and difficult. Like me now. On a daily basis I receive not less than calls from my people requesting for financial support. Meanwhile, I personally I’m facing the same. We are all feeling the heat. We find it so difficult to eat three daily meals. “And the challenges about transportation are terrible, where the place we used to take N100 be- fore is now N200 or even N300 naira. I think the government should please come to our aid before it gets out of hand.

“Like before, I do come from Akure to Osogbo in which I do come with my car but now I have to pack the car at home because I cannot afford to fuel the car. Before we paid N1500 from Akure to Osogbo, but now, we pay N3,000. They’ve inflated the price again and we don’t even know the amount we are going to be paying. “I’m going back to Akure today , I don’t know the amount I’m going to pay for transportation since they are buying the fuel at the rate of N600- 700 naira.

I would like to appeal to the government because they are the only ones who can help us in this situation. We can’t call on God’s intervention because there is nothing God can do if we as per- sons are not ready to help ourselves.”

BAYELSA

In Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, a resident and civil servant, Mr. Donaldson Pere said that the fuel hike has affected every aspect of his life. He said that before the subsidy removal and the fuel price hike, he used to fill his tank with about N4,000 that would take him for one week but the situation is no longer the same. On the impact, he said, “I don’t drive my car again. I enter Keke now to work.

I will just go and drop my children with the car and come and drop it. The situation is not funny at all even though the prices of food stuff have gone up in fact everything. Another resident, Mr. Samuel Apiri stated that he just bought fuel of N12, 000 few days ago but now it has finished adding that he only used the car to transport his kids to and from school and that he now commutes around in rickshaw popularly known as Keke.

“The situation is not funny at all. I no longer use my car like that. I bought N12, 000 worth of fuel just three days ago here but now it has finished. On his part, Prere Akpos who is a small scale business woman said that the situation has really hampered her business adding that people are no longer patronizing her because of the little adjustment in the prices. She said, “Business is not moving again. Customers are not coming like that again because I put price. It is not also my fault because that was how I bought from the market.

IMO

The situation remains the same in Imo State, particularly in Owerri, the state capital as residents are also groaning on the impact of the policy on their lives. A resident of Owerri, Mrs. Joyce Kenneth who identified herself as an entrepreneur and human re- source professional maintained that among other things, the high cost of living would complicate the already bad security situation across the country.

“In the last few days, we have experienced an overall inflation of prices which has affected the cost of living. Our business and family operations have been greatly impacted by the sudden hike in the price of fuel. “Before now, we were spending 6500 weekly on fuel but now, it has doubled, notwithstanding our reduced use of our generator set. Cost of transportation has increased by over 100% and the prices of foodstuff has also spiked.

“All of these things are happening with no increase in the average income of the citizens. We don’t need a professional to tell us that the poverty rate in our country has increased tremendously,” she said. On the likely implication for the country, Ken- neth said, “This will create extreme desperation leading many into crime and as a result increasing the crime rate and youth restiveness, thereby complicating our already bad security situation.

Now we need to do more than our daily routine work to stay afloat. An interior decorator, Mr. Willie Iroh has lamented the harsh impact of the increase on his business and livelihood. According to him, clients called to cancel jobs already agreed upon while others called to postpone commencement of their projects due to the uncertainty surrounding the fuel price hike.He said: “Personally, it was hard for me because I did not see it coming.

Nobody prepared for it. I’ve had to pay three times as much for virtually every basic need of life. The government was in- sensitive to have removed fuel subsidy without any substantial panacea to cushion the adverse effect. “My business, on its own, has been badly shaken, as clients are not willing to pay more and some- times even lack the means to pay higher as they’re equally affected.

It’s safe to say that this hike affects virtually everything. I’ve had clients postponing the execution of their jobs as a result of the hike in cost of living and a few others out rightly cancelling their jobs. This has dropped contract execution drastically.”

LAGOS

Residents of Lagos State are not left out as those that spoke with our correspondents also stated that the policy is currently impacting negatively on them, especially their financial situation. A resident, Mr. Mutiu Oyediran said, “Obviously, we all know that the per capital of the average Nigerian is drastically low. Everybody understands that but now, the increment in the pump price has affected almost every family in Nigeria. “It has really affected me.”

PLATEAU

Plateau residents have decried the serious hard- ship the development has caused them. Speaking with our correspondent in Jos, the state capital, a civil ser- vant, Mrs. Asile Danjuma said governments should look at the development with a view to review it as according to her, she used to pay N200 for transports to her work, but now she has to struggle and spend N800 every day while she received at the end of the month a merger salary.

“Just look at it part from the Prices of transpor- tation, foodstuffs, other goods and essential ser- vices have also witnessed an astronomical increase, this is a serious challenge to us the poor, while the rich stay comfortably,” she said. Another resident, Mr. Andrew Ajijah described the situation as very pathetic to many Nigerians, saying it is not good, Ni- gerians are just being made to suffer every day by the government.

“The price of maize which used to be N150 to N200 is now N700, I have also park my car, even the transportation is not easy, we beg on government especially Mr. President to please look into the hardship of Nigerians and ensure he reduced it for us.”

A business woman, Mrs. Ruth Paul also expressed her disappointment over the development, saying, “We had hoped for a change, a departure from the policies that burdened us under the Buhari administration, but thing are now more harder for us.

“People don’t patronised my shop again, there is no money and things are costly, I used to have provision full this shop and now you can see nothing more, transportation every day from my House is a problem”.

EDO

Residents of Edo, especially those living in Benin City, the state capital also weighed in into the crisis created by the increase in fuel pump price as those who spoke with our correspondent were unanimous in their belief that the policy is inimical to the well being of Nigerians. A veteran journalist, Mr. Tony Osauzo said the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited should not be a regulatory agency and a major player in the deregulated downstream oil sector.

According to him, Nigerians supported the fuel subsidy removal out of patriotism but that the results now are not in any way palatable to them. “This situation is a pa- thetic one and it is very obvious for everybody to see. It is not politics that we say, fuel subsidy should go. It was a patriotic thought to say fuel subsidy should go, if as they told Nigerians, that people are taking our products to other countries to go and make money and we say, let it go so that gains will come.

“We all know that the prices will go up but not the way we are seeing it now. The other side that people are so worried about is that since NNPC Limited has become a public liability company, it cannot as well serve as a sole regulatory agency and a major player at the same time.

“Another aspect is that we have three refineries that have been lying comatose for a long time and Nigeria is a major producer of crude oil. You extract and you take it overseas to be refined and we use hard currency to bring it back home at a very high cost.

If the refineries are working, whatever we bring will serve to feel the gap but now everything is imported. Now,the NNPCL that is importing fuel cannot serve as a regulator. When we first saw the increment to be 517, Nigerians said okay, but sud- denly within some weeks, we saw another increment and they say, it is market forces. What are the market forces? To what extent will Nigerians be subjected to market forces, in this case it is a monopoly, because one person cannot be a player and a regulator.”