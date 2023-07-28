Fuel Price Hike: Telecoms Operators Mull Fresh Increase In Tariffs

…Make Overtures To FG

…Lament N150bn Indebtedness By Banks

Following the hike in the pump price of fuel, which has affected every sector of the economy, telecoms operators are also put- ting modalities in place to increase tariff across its network. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that they had already made overtures to the Federal Government by calling on the regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), to urgently intervene and allow them review their service tariffs upward so as to avert crisis in the sector.

Working under the umbrella of the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), the operators, prior to this period, had complained about the high cost of production, specifically complaining about the high cost of diesel. According to them, despite the rise in the cost of production, they were not al- lowed to increase their tariffs.

Speaking to New Telegraph in a phone conversation, ALTON’s Head of Operations, Gbolahan Awonuga, said the hardship was much on the telecoms operators and that they could no longer bear it. According to him, much progress as regards repayment has not been made, with telcos and banks still locked up in discussions.

He said: “The situation has impacted us negatively and if it continues impacting us, there is going to be a crisis be- cause we are not isolated from the ecosystem. The telecoms companies are losing and many of them may be forced out of the business or leave the country. “Despite the higher cost of production, we are not allowed to increase our tariffs because, in our sector, we can- not just do anything anyhow without the permission of the regulatory agency.

The market forces are supposed to determine the price but in our sector that is not allowed. “There is a need for an urgent review of our tariffs unless they want to destroy the industry, unless they want to kill the industry un- less they want to force many companies out of business. We need price determination, the NCC needs to quickly come up with price determination, and we need a price plan. We should not wait until there is a crisis because there are many operators who are finding it very difficult to cope now.

“The NCC needs to protect the operators as it is also protecting the consumers, we should be allowed to control our tariffs so that the industry is not faced with a crisis.” To compound the hardship of the fuel price, Awonuga said the banks were still owing the telcos for the use of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code service rendered to them by telecoms companies.

According to him, the debt has increased beyond N150 billion as the banks are not complying to pay the debt. In April, this year, there was a report that some of the banks had been complying and start- ed to pay. However, Awonuga said none has paid hitherto. According to him, much progress, as regards repayment, has not been made, with telcos and banks still locked up in discussions. “We are still discussing. Remember that there was a meeting among the CBN, the NCC, the telecom companies, and the banks.

Till now, there has not been any compliance from the banks, so we still discussing. The more has kept increasing since we don’t stop our services to them. All these have been making it difficult for us.