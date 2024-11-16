Fuel Price Hike: Marketers Cry Out… We Now Buy Petrol In Drums, Squeezed Out Of Business –Marketers

Share

The incessant increase in the pump prices of petroleum products, especially the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol, is having ripple effects in the entire energy sector distribution chain, investigations by Saturday Telegraph has revealed.

This is coming as the leadership of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) is lamenting the high cost, saying that the situation has inflicted untold hardship on its members.

Checks by our correspondents revealed that, this year alone, prices have changed about five times.

It is also on record that there have been increases from the national marketer NNPC Ltd twice in the past two weeks.

Only two weeks ago, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, effected the latest increase in the price of petrol, across its retail outlets.

NNPC Ltd increased the pump price from N855 per litre in September to N998 per litre on October 3 with the last one seeing price increase to N1,060 per litre.

Apart from the agony of the masses who have been made to pay more for transportation either for fueling their cars or riding in public transport, dealers and marketers of the product (fuel) are seriously lamenting the effects of the increases.

Experts and key followers of the Nigerian oil and gas sector fear that inflation in the country may further skyrocket following the latest hike, after it rose to a 28-year high (34.2 per cent) in June, which could compound the hardship in the country.

These increases have seen marketers devising various ways to cope such as buying little quantities, in drums, and pooling resources together to be able to buy in bulk.

A marketer based in Ota, Ogun State, Mr. Kayode Ogunleye told Saturday Telegraph that direct supply has proven very tough for him in recent times and that it is almost impossible for him to cope with the recent developments in the prices of PMS.

“For direct supply instead of dropping at the filling station, we load directly from the depot to the end user that is industries, government establishments or schools but because of the high cost, no investor will want to give N50m when there are some other things they need to use money for.

“So, they have resorted to buying little quantities. They buy in drums now. That has also affected the quantity sold in a month. Before now, a company would just buy a whole truck and be using it gradually until they would exhaust it.

“The problem is that the marketers, if they want to open underground tanks, because they buy too much and the interest is high, the more money you put the more interest. At the end of the day one cannot break even.

“More so the capital available to many marketers is not that huge. We need to be pairing ourselves in threes and fours to buy products for our various customers and stations because of the money involved, 33,000 litres by N1060 per liter, that’s what it costs. That’s from the depot,” Ogunleye said.

He further added that “There are also costs like transportation, Navy fee on every litre from Apapa, you also pay charges of N20 on every litre. All that added up, gives you the final cost to the filling station. It is not easy.”

A dealer in Agege, Alhaji Yinus Ibrahim, was more emphatic about the effect on the day-to-day running of the petrol business.

Alhaji Ibrahim said to load a 33,000 litres truck, it used to cost a dealer about N7m but today, N48m is needed for the same 33,000 litres.

He noted that it is so sudden and tough. Wondering how they’d cope.

“Now, what we do is join hands together to buy a truck load. The truck will deliver to three different petrol stations or two to reduce the huge capital burden on the dealers.

“If this situation continues, many dealers will leave the business because we need about N15m to even join hands together to buy one truck. Nigerians should not be surprised if filling stations start to fold up in the weeks ahead.”

Another marketer, Mr. Kehinde Osiyemi, also expressed concerns over the development going forward.

“My fear is that what we are facing now is tough but when we look into the future; it is likely NNPC Ltd will still increase the price of PMS further and so what happens to an economy that is largely dependent on oil?

“It is very tough and many dealers are already quitting while some can only book for fuel maybe just once or twice in a month. There is also the fear factor because as you are selling the price may change before gathering your capital to buy again. We are facing a tough situation.” Osiyemi lamented.

High cost has reduced turnover, inflicted hardship – IPMAN

IPMAN’s National Public Relations Officer, Mr. Chinedu Ukadike, in a chat with one of our correspondents said independent marketers have consequently been having low sales or poor turnover.

He also said that many of them are having low ratings from banks who they borrowed money from for their businesses.

Ukadike said: “The high cost of petroleum has taken a toll on the usage. We are no longer having a high volume of turnover because people are no longer using petrol their usual way. The purchasing behavioural pattern of petrol users have dwindled.

“Most of our stations that were selling two trucks now hardly sell 10,000 litres. Some that previously sold one truck now sell 5,000 litres while some stations that one truck now sell 3,000 litres. Some are not even selling more than 200 or 100 litres a day especially in the rural areas.

“So the business has dwindled. There is no hope yet and the economy is really telling on independent marketers because of low turnover. When you have high turnover, your bank should rate you high and borrow you more money. Now maintaining our investment is a big problem.”

To address rising cost, he called on the Federal Government to ensure that the Port Harcourt Refinery resumes operation just as he also urged government to enable modular refineries and other refineries such as Aradel, WalterSmith, Edo and others to have crude feedstock so that they will produce optimally too.

Ukadike said: “The solution is for the government to ensure that refineries are working, competition will start, the issue of monopolistic supply in the market will be gone. Once competition sets in, independent marketers will be at high turnover because where price is lower, they will go there and buy and the seller will sell his product as quickly as possible. The behavioral consumption will come up a little bit and we will have higher turnover.

“The Presidential Committee on the Implementation of Crude Oil in Naira and Supply should ensure that modular refineries, Aradel, Walter Smith and Edo refineries should be given crude in Naira. They should be encouraged to expand and to crack PMS so that we can have more supply of PMS.

“At the Port Harcourt Refinery, as at the last time we went there on an unofficial visit, the managing director of the refinery told us that before the end of this year, the refinery will come up. That they have already started but that there was a line that broke down and they are trying to fix it. Within a short period of time, the refinery will resume operations. That everything is ready.

“We as independent marketers, when other refineries set in, the issue of humongous price of Petroleum product will reduce and competition will set in. I know that is what Dangote wants.”

Coalition decry N3tr spending on fuel importation in 42 days

A group, the Coalition for Economic Liberation and Transformation (CELT) has raised concerns over the “staggering” N3 trillion spent on the importation of fuel within 42 days, citing its detrimental impact on Nigeria’s economy and currency.

CELT’s Executive Director, Mr. Henry Owolabi who addressed newsmen on Friday in Abuja, lamented that between October 1 and November 11, Nigeria imported an astonishing 1.5 million metric tonnes, equivalent to two billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 414,018 metric tonnes or 500 million litres of diesel, and 13,500 metric tonnes or 17 million litres of aviation fuel.

Owolabi who criticised the leadership of the Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari, also condemned the prioritisation of fuel importation over domestic refining.

The coalition urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to halt further payments for fuel importation just as it also called for regulatory oversight to verify imported fuel quality and investigate financial claims.

Owolabi added: “Kyari and his fake fuel-importing associates have successfully rubbished the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s policies targeted at strengthening the Naira. They mopped up the limited dollars that would have gone into procuring manufacturing-related imports.

“The irresponsible importation, which is compromising the naira, borders on criminal when one recalls that President Bola Tinubu, personally, intervened to broker the naira sale of crude oil to Indigenous refineries to reduce the pressure on Nigeria’s currency and make refined products more affordable. Kyari and his lackeys insult our president by persisting in this criminal trade.

“Kyari’s leadership role in the fuel importation racket perhaps explains why he has deliberately sabotaged the nation’s investments in the three major government-owned refineries in the last two years. Why would a man who has not allowed ourg refineries to work be allowed to continue to lead the NNPCL?

“Additionally, this importation has severe economic consequences. The money used for importing fuel could be effectively utilised in areas, like healthcare, education and infrastructure.

“The government and other appropriate bodies must promptly tackle these concerns. They must emphasise the importance of boosting manufacturing and supporting our refineries to function at their potential.

“Consequently, the Coalition for Economic Liberation and Transformation urges the CBN to stop further payments to Kyari’s cronies in the name of fuel importation. Those who persist in importing what is readily available locally should bear the brunt of sourcing the foreign exchange to pay for their indulgence.

“Furthermore, our Coalition demands that Kyari be sacked without hesitation to restore the industry’s transparency and accountability and to prevent the NNPCL CEO and his associate from spreading contagion to other sectors of the economy.

“Finally, we demand that the necessary regulatory and anti-graft agencies step in to arrest the anomaly around fuel importation.”

