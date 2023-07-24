Fuel: Nigeria, others face more pump price increase

Nigerians, who are still reeling from the recent hike in the price of petrol, should brace themselves for a further hike soon. This is in the wake of the forecast by the Secretary General of the International Energy Forum, Joseph McMonigle, that oil prices are set to rise in the second half of the year as supply struggles to meet demand. New Telegraph observed yesterday that with the forecasted rise in the international price of oil and if the current fall of the naira to the dollar continues, the cost of importing petrol will soar, leading to more hikes in the pump price.

Currently, petrol sells between N540 and N700 per litre in some areas in Nigeria. And in defending this recent hike last week, the Group Chief executive officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, said that market forces prompted the new increase. Kyari, who spoke last Tuesday after a meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima at Aso Rock, Abuja, said with deregulation of the oil sector, market realities will force the prices of petrol up sometimes and at other times force the prices down.

On his part, McMonigle noted that oil demand bounced back to pre-COVID levels quickly, but said that supply was having a tougher time in catching up. He added that the only factor moderating prices right now is the fear of a looming recession. “So, for the second half of this year, we’re going to have serious problems with supply keeping up, and as a result, you’re going to see prices respond to that,” told CNBC on the sidelines of a meeting of energy ministers from the group of the 20 leading industrial economies (G20) in Goa, India. He attributed the push in oil prices to increasing demand from China — the world’s largest importer of crude oil — and India. He said: “India and China combined will make up 2 million barrels a day of demand pick-up in the second half of this year.”

The IEF is a unique body in that participants not only include the International Energy Agency (IEA) and Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) countries, but also key international actors such as Brazil, China, India, Mexico, Russia, and South Africa. The IEF member countries account for more than 90 percent of global oil and gas supply and demand.