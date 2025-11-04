Fuel Landing Cost Drops Further To N827.24/L

The landing cost of imported fuel has dropped to ₦827.24 per litre, while the 30-day average stands at ₦827.04/L, according to the Energy Bulletin from the Competence Centre of the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) for Monday, released on Tuesday.

The report also indicated that the landing cost for diesel was ₦972.33/L, with a 30-day average of ₦972.67/L, while aviation fuel (ATK) stood at ₦984.01/L, with a 30-day average of ₦962.37/L.

For Dangote refinery products, MEMAN reported that the coastal price for fuel was $764.50/MT, with a gantry price of ₦877.00/L. Diesel recorded a coastal price of $739.25/MT and a gantry price of ₦910.00/L, while ATK had a coastal price of $798.75/MT and a gantry price of ₦1,002.94/L.

The latest figures mark a continued decline from the ₦829.77/L average recorded on October 30, compared to previous averages of ₦849.61 on October 13, ₦847.61 on October 14, ₦841.54 on October 20, and ₦839.97 per litre on October 21.

Despite the reduction in landing costs, pump prices have remained unchanged, hovering between ₦915 and ₦925 per litre in parts of Lagos.

Data from Petroleumprice.ng showed ex-depot prices as follows: Pinnacle, NIPCO, and Matrix Lagos at ₦872/L; AA Rano and Aiteo at ₦871/L; Ardova at ₦872/L; Emadeb, Integrated, and RainOil at ₦873/L; Eterna at ₦874/L; Bono and Gulf Treasure at ₦875/L; and Prudent at ₦890/L.

Landing cost refers to the total expense incurred in bringing a product to its destination, including purchase price, freight, insurance, duties, and storage costs.

Meanwhile, global oil prices fell on Tuesday as oversupply concerns deepened following OPEC+’s decision to pause planned production increases and as a stronger U.S. dollar weakened demand.

According to Oilprice.com, U.S. benchmark WTI Crude traded at $60.17 per barrel, down 1.44 percent, while Brent Crude slipped 1.22 percent to $64.10 per barrel.

Analysts said the pause signals OPEC+’s recognition of a possible glut. “The market may see this as the first sign of acknowledgement of potential oversupply from OPEC+, who have so far remained very bullish on demand,” said Suvro Sarkar, energy sector team lead at DBS Bank.

OPEC+ announced on Sunday that it would pause output hikes for January–March 2026, citing seasonal lower demand in the first quarter, after a modest production increase planned for December.