Fuel Importation: Stakeholder demands review of NNPCL’s monopoly

The return of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) as the sole importer of fuel in Nigeria needs to be reexamined, Group Managing Director, Emadeb Energy Services Limited, Adebowale Olujimi, has said.

He said naira fluctuation and other importation challenges had made licences for private importers that had commenced fuel importation not to continue.

Emadeb is one of the private companies that initially broke the NNPCL’s monopoly in fuel importation.

He had imported 27 million litres of fuel into the country and, at that time, put to an end the downstream monopoly market once enjoyed by the NNPCL.

The vessel, ST Nnene, that conveyed the fuel was initially held down off Lome waters due to adverse weather but it later birthed at Ijegun-Egba.

ST Nnene was said to have cost Emadeb and its bank partners $17 million to hire, which was reported to have been bankrolled by five financial institutions- Polaris, First Bank, Union Bank, Access Bank and Fidelity Bank.

Speaking with New Telegraph, Olujimi, said competition in the downstream sector, rather than monopoly, was desirable.

He recalled that with the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Ahmed, there was the prospect of private companies importing fuel.

He noted that it was backward development that private companies, at the moment, could not continue with fuel importation.

His comment corroborates the recent disclosure by the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Mele Kyari, that owing to oil marketers’ inability to access foreign exchange, NNPCL had once again become the sole importer of petrol.

Kyari said that with the naira falling above 1000 to the dollar mark in the parallel market, and the rise in crude oil prices, the landing cost of a litre had risen to about N720 and that with the current pump price of about N620 per litre in some areas, it was factual that it was no longer realistic for private companies to import the products while retaining the prevailing price.

He suggested that the solution was to address the foreign exchange volatility so as to reduce the landing cost.

Olujimi said it was necessary for the government, oil marketers and other relevant stakeholders to collaborate, brainstorm and fashion solutions to the challenges.

He stated that, if necessary, appropriate amendments could be made to the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Olujimi said: “On fuel subsidy, we are on a good day. The reality in Nigeria today is the fact that we are still lucky that we have a government and at N605, I think it still a manageable cost. If you look at the cost today, the landing cost of fuel is far more than what N605 brings to the table.

“It is very critical that government and operators in the downstream all come back together and see what the way forward for the nation because without collaboration between the government and the business entities, having a sustainable investment that genuine business people will want to really invest, it would be almost impossible if we have to continue like this.

“With the way it is, now the only way to continue to invest and even for any financial institution to put its money here is only that we have to revisit the laws that we have made and that is the only thing. Regulations are made. Regulators, business people, we all have a stake in the country.”

He added: Laws are made. The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) has been passed. It is two years now, but as a nation, we have not been able to move forward from where we were before PIA. There is a need for all stakeholders, the government and everybody, to come back to the round table, and let us see how we can amend it so that we can get to the promised land.

“As business people, to encourage investors, the only way to do it is to see how to get value together. Without that, things will continue to be a very big challenge. You know how it is. One of the things is the promise of importers to bring in petroleum products in the post-subsidy era, but as it is now, it is practically impossible. We have gone back to one supply source. That needs to be looked at. Laws are made, laws can still be amended, which is critical.”