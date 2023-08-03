Fuel hike: We’ve No Control Over Dollar, PMS – CBN

…As Reps beg labour to end strike, protest

The acting governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Folashodun Shonubi Wednesday declared that the apex bank has little or no control over the price of either Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and the dollar.

He disclosed this when he appeared before the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating the recent hike in the price of fuel.

Represented by a principal manager, Mr Osagie Clement, the CBN governor noted that the demand for PMS has gone down by 30 per cent due to its low demand following the hike in the price.

According to him, on a monthly basis, 150 million dollars is being deployed to PMS importation from CBN intervention.

He urged the Nigerian federal government to discourage importation and encourage local production, which he said would reduce the current challenges in the nation’s economy.

The CBN boss, however, expressed optimism that there are positive times ahead in the next four months for forex to benefit the Nation’s economy.

In his presentation before the committee, the executive director, of distribution systems of the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency (NMDPRA), Mr Ogbugo Ukoha, stated that the market forces of demand and supply determine what the prices of products would be.

He said the Petroleum Industry Act PIA, has however given regulators the authority to intervene to avoid cartel building, which is why the agency introduced competition to also deal with illegal profiteering.

In a related development, the House of Representatives has pleaded with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to end the ongoing protests and industrial action.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Publicity, Hon. Akin Rotimi in a statement in Abuja said “As representatives of the people, the House of Representatives is fully aware and empathises with Nigerians on account of the hardship being experienced as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy.

“We also acknowledge the rights of the NLC to carry out peaceful protests as a means of clamouring for relief for Nigerian workers as we go through these challenging times”.

He said “Like most Nigerians, we know that building a progressive and prosperous nation requires hard and far-reaching decisions which must be taken in the collective interest of the people, and see reason with the decision of the federal government to take the bull by the horn in the interest of long term economic growth and stability.

“We would however continue to impress it on the executive arm of government to expedite the implementation of the palliative measures announced by President Tinubu in his broadcast on Monday, and urge for the federal government to consider additional measures that would bring immediate respite to the people, while we wait to see the impact of the measures already announced in the coming months.

“The gap between the removal of fuel subsidy and the tangible outcomes of palliative measures must be shortened for the sake of poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

“Accordingly, we call on the leadership of the NLC and other labour unions in Nigeria to please divert their energies to join the House of Representatives in continuous engagement with the federal government, to achieve expedited implementation of the programmes and push for additional immediate measures to provide succour for Nigerians.

“It is our considered opinion that embarking on a protest at this time would in effect shut down our economy and further disrupt the lives of Nigerians, and therefore not in our best interest.

“The House of Representatives once again appeals to the NLC and allied labour unions to please call off the planned peaceful protest and embrace continuous dialogue as a means of achieving the best interest of hardworking Nigerian workers, without worsening the current hardship they are facing”, he pleaded.