Fuel Hike: Prices Of Food, Services Increase, Citizens Want FG’s Intervention

Prices of most food items, goods and services have increased in different markets in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs, according to a survey by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN study in Abuja on Sunday, showed that the increase in the prices of food and services was due to the hike in the pump price of petroleum products occasioned by the Middle East crisis.

The development had also caused a strain on both traders, business owners, consumers and other citizens as many households say they now spent more on feeding and to acquire basic goods and services.

NAN reports that both business owners, traders and consumers are lamenting the impact of the hike on their businesses and lifestyle.

They called for urgent government’s intervention to cushion the effect of the price hike. At the popular Orange market located at the Abuja-Keffi road referred to as the ‘hub of bulk food market’, a big basket of tomatoes which sold between N9,000 and N10,000 in February was during the visit sold between N30,000 and N35,000.