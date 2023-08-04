Fuel Hike: Oil Marketers Seek Urgent Adoption Of CNG

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria {IPMAN} has urged the Federal Government to quickly adopt Compressed National Gas (CNG) in order to address the current hardship and problems associated with pump price increases of petroleum products. It stated that CNG would help in powering homes, public, official and private establishments with very minimal costs when compared with other petroleum products.

In a statement yesterday, it also said it was untrue that IPMAN National President, Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo, or any other member of its NEC, blamed the Department of State Security (DSS) or State Security Services (SSS) and the Nigeria Police Force for being responsible for the hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called fuel. In the statement by Okoronkwo, IPMAN NEC further said that a publication that credited it with having blamed the security agencies was untrue and misleading.

It stated that at no time did Okoronkwo or any other IPMAN NEC member make such an allegation against security agencies during the public hearing by the House of Representatives on Tues- day, August 1, 2023. The statement was titled: “House Committee Public Hearing With IPMAN: Setting The Records Straight Against Mischievous Faceless Online Reportage.”

The statement said: “The National President of IPMAN, Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo, in proferring solutions to the animated social problems of pump price increase of petroleum products, told the House of Representatives Committee that the only way out is for the Federal Government to quickly adopt the global alternative clean energy concept of Compressed National Gas, commonly called the (CNG), which he said would help in powering homes, public, official and private establishments with very minimal costs, when compared with other petroleum products.

“During the House of Representatives Public Hearing, held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at no time did either the National President of IPMAN or any NEC member, express or espouse such a view.” “For purposes of cogent and verifiable evidence, any member of the general public, as well as the two top-notch security agencies, can fact-check from members of the House of Representatives Press Corps, who covered the event. “At no time did neither the National President Of IPMAN nor any other Executive of IP- MAN make such a misleading statement.”