Fuel Hike: NLC Issues Fresh Strike

The Organised Labour on Monday pledged to go ahead with a complete, all-encompassing and indefinite nationwide shutdown, if the current N617 Naira pump price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol or fuel increase again in a manner it deems “illegal.”

Joe Ajero, the NLC President made this known at the African Trade Union Alliance conference in Abuja, where organised labour also issued a warning against undercutting the union’s demands.

NEW TELEGRAPH had previously reported that oil marketers on Sunday suggested that, if the dollar continue to trade between N910 and N950 on the black market, the price of Premium Motor Spirit, more commonly known as petrol, will jump to between N680/lite and N720/litre in the coming weeks.

Additionally, they made hints that the lack of foreign currency needed to purchase PMS was forcing dealers who wanted to do so to postpone their plans.

Following a meeting with President Bola Tinubu, organised labour had earlier called off a planned indefinite strike for Thursday, August 4, 2023.

