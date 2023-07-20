Fuel Hike: Nigeria Needs Courageous Leader To Rescue Our Economy – Ojikutu

The former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu has blamed the hike in the price of petrol in Nigeria for bad leadership.

Ojikutu in a statement she issued on Thursday, said the hike in petrol pump price should not be because there is enough money to fix the refinery. But according to her, the money is in the hands of a few Nigerians.

She said, “We are not doing things in the way of God. This hike in petrol pump price should not be, we know where the money is. There is enough country money in the hands of a few to rescue this nation.

“It only needs a courageous patriotic leader to change the narrative. Our commonwealth in the hands of the few can be ploughed into the economy to revive it, create jobs, carry out massive reorientation, tackle terrorism with determined security and make agriculture attractive.

“We should turn to God sincerely, not by physically going to church or mosque. We should be sincere in our hearts and deeds. The people governing us should have the fear of God in their hearts and bring policies that will make life easier for the common man.

“God wants us to deliver His message, whether or not people listen. Everyone should reflect on their actions, look inwards and resolve to make and take God’s fearing choices.

“Government should not start running on ‘Who dares to challenge us’ platform. God is promising to challenge if no turnaround! Wages are not commensurate to labour performed.

“While some are extraordinarily incredibly super high to a handful, some are not living wages to the majority. This must be adjusted appropriately. It is annoying our Maker.”

Ojikutu called on Nigerians to turn to God sincerely, saying corruption, insecurity and economic problems people are currently battling are self-inflicted.

She advised Nigerians, particularly political leaders to turn to God and not enact laws and attitudes that are anti-people.

The former deputy governor said the unbearable policies by some of the public officeholders are the cause of hardship and criminal activities in the country.