Fuel Hike: New Prices Unacceptable, Unbearable, Oyo NLC Chair

The Oyo State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Kayode Martins, has kicked against the sudden increase in the prices of petroleum products from N500 to between N617 and N620 per litre, saying the development remains unacceptable to Nigerians.

The NLC Boss described the development as unbearable, saying it will further add to the plight of the people.

According to him, the union at the state level would align with the decision of the national body and resolve on what next to do because the Federal Government has been adamant to the plight of the people.

“Life has become unbearable with the increase in pump price of petroleum since the emergence of the administration.

“We at the state level will align with the decision of the national body and resolve to set back because the federal government has been adamant to the plight of the masses.

“Initially with N500 per litre, we find it unbearable, and now, instead of the federal government to come out with solutions, it has added more pain to the issue”, he lamented.

Comrade Martins said with the development, the NLC will soon come out with next line of action to address the development.