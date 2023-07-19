Fuel Hike: Mini Bus Operators In Osogbo Creates Four Transport Routes

The leadership of the commercial minibus drivers association in Osogbo, on Wednesday, said they have created bus stops across the city, mandating all its members to start loading passengers at the newly created sus station.

According to the statement issued by the Vice Chairman of the association, Abodele Lateef, the new development was due to the hike in the new pump price of PMS.

Creating awareness of the new directive, the Intercity commercial motorists halted the operation of commercial buses in Osogbo on Wednesday morning, so as to enforce the new operational system.

Lateef said “We decide to create a route/bus stop for all mini buses in Osogbo so that we have little money to incur on the fuel. Now we divide the route into four places.

“Those plying Ola-Iya, Ogo-Oluwa, Abeere, Owode-Ede will carry passengers from there and then turn back from garage Ilesha, Owode will pick passengers from there and then turn back with passengers, those from Ota Efun and others will also do the same Oke-fia, Dada Estate will drop their passengers and turn back so that we won’t be wasting too much fuel this will take effect from tomorrow.

“This route initiation and what we are doing today is just to create awareness for people to know.

“Our step does not affect the government of the state because we know we are in the State capital and we can’t stop Korope from working so it would not affect the people who will be going to work.

“This ideal comes on day one we heard about the subsidy removal.”

Our correspondent, however, noticed that many passengers were stranded on Tuesday, as a result of the development.

Speaking on the pump price hike, a commercial motorist who identified himself as Taofeek, lamented the hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

He noted that even when the subsidy was first removed, the majority of the commercial drivers could not afford the N500 price initially implemented.

Taofeek, said the majority of them receive the increment in the pump price in a shock adding that “we do not expect more hardship than what we are currently experiencing,”

He therefore appealed to the government to provide respite that will cushion the effect of the hardship on the citizenry.