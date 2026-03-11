Fuel Hike: Kunle Afolayan Cries Out Over Incur Expenses Of N11m

Ace Nigerian actor and filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, has taken to his social media page to lament, saying the current hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol or fuel, has made it difficult for him to run his business.

According to the celebrated movie director, his operations now incur expenses of up to N11 million every four to five weeks.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Afolayan, the owner of KAP Film Village and Resort, revealed the unsustainable strain despite solar power installations.

He said that his businesses use credit to purchase diesel, with repayments sometimes taking more than two months.

But now from about N1,000 or N995 to N1,500, it’s not sustainable,” he said, adding that he now requires a loan to upgrade his solar infrastructure.

“I’ve been sad because I can’t cope with the N1,500 per litre of diesel. In one of the businesses that we run, the KAP Village, we spend about N11m in four or five weeks on diesel.

“And we have solar power, but we’re still spending about N11m.

“The diesel we’ve been buying, we’ve been buying on credit. When we make little money, we find a way to pay. Sometimes it takes two months to even pay down, and then get another one on credit.

Afolayan has sought support to upgrade his solar infrastructure amid Nigeria’s sustained fuel price spike. “If you can come to our aid, I’ll really appreciate it,” he added.

His plea comes after Dangote Petroleum Refinery recently raised its diesel price to N1,620 per litre.