Fuel Hike Greets Nigerian Filling Stations Hours After Tinubu’s Subsidy Removal Announcement

Some filling stations across the country have been seen selling Petroleum Motor Spirit, also called Petrol for N600 per litre barely 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu announce the removal of the fuel subsidy.

Recall that in the early hours of yesterday, May 29th, the newly elected president, Bola Tinubu was sworn in officially as the President of Nigeria.

During his speech, New Telegraph reports that Tinubu made a few promises which included a fuel subsidy removal.

Speaking while standing at the podium, Tinubu publicly declared the removal of subsidy on petroleum products, highlighting his administration’s focus on economic growth and reform.