Fuel Hike: Footballer, Ahmad Musa Reduces Pump Price To N580

For sympathizing with the Nigerians in these trying times of high pump prices of fuel, a popular Nigerian Footballer, Ahmed Musa has announced the reduction of the price of Premium Motor Spirit at his own fueling station, MYCA7 in Kano from N620 to N580 per litre.

The professional footballer made the announcement on his verified Twitter page on Monday, July 24.

This announcement has, however, sparked excitement among Nigerians, most especially Kano residents.

One Twitter user, Scala @lakaas123, excitedly enquired about How to manage Alhaji? N580 in Kano when not in Lagos? Are you whining us?” to which Musa replies, “That is why me I decide to sell my own.

This comes a few days after Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited announced an increase in the petrol pump price to N617 per litre.

It was gathered that the price of fuel was reduced by the footballer to provide succour to vehicle owners in the state.

Motorists applaud his thoughtful gesture, as one Usman Muhammad states after buying fuel, “It’s a welcome development; I can now save some money instead of buying at a higher cost.”

Ahmed Musa is a Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a forward and left winger for Turkish Süper Lig club Sivasspor and the Nigeria national team.