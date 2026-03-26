Nollywood actor Kunle Remi has taken to his Instagram page to express concern over Nigeria’s economic conditions amid the continued increase in the prices of petrol.

Reacting to the escalation of tension in the Middle East in a video post, Remi said he recently paid N1,300 per litre for petrol, saying it has become challenging to maintain the high cost of operating generators.

The actor bemoaned the upward review of the price of gasoline and ongoing power disruptions, characterising the circumstances as becoming more intolerable for common people.

The actor emphasised that it is no longer acceptable to avoid political speech, considering the severity of the economic situation.

He said, “I don’t even know how to begin this conversation. Usually, I say things like, I don’t get involved in politics. I don’t talk about politics.

“In fact, the country, the industry, a couple of things, make you, they’ll tell you don’t discuss religion or politics or something, and so you fall into that category where you say I don’t like to talk politics.

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“No, that’s the most stupid statement from anybody in Nigeria right now. We should be discussing. We should be talking about it. We should be trying to fix.

“We should be inquiring about what is happening in the nation. There’s nothing like sitting on the fence. Now it doesn’t make any sense.

“Today, I bought fuel, petrol. I bought petrol for one thousand three hundred and something thousand naira. We don’t have light.

The actor questioned why Nigeria, an oil-producing nation, is severely impacted by global oil market fluctuations, and expressed concern for businesses and workers struggling to survive amid expensive diesel and transport costs.

He added, “I don’t understand why Nigeria is one of the first countries to be affected by the war in Iran.

“A blessed nation, a country that is a resourceful nation, is complaining about fuel price because we are dependent on one refinery, and even the refineries never got the full support of the government, and then the nation has different refineries that don’t function. I don’t understand.”

He added, “I’m blown away because I’m mentally stressed, and I can’t even lie. So you don’t have light. Diesel is expensive.

“Fuel is expensive. A couple of my staff are letting me understand that to even come to work now is a problem because the transport is hiking, meaning that their salary is not even enough anymore in a very short period.”