Fuel Distribution: Sunbeth Energies, Dangote Refinery Sign Agreement

Sunbeth Energies Limited has signed a landmark agreement with Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE for the purchase and nationwide distribution of refined petroleum products.

A statement from Sunbeth Energies yesterday also said that this was a bold move redefining Sunbeth Energies Limited’s place in Nigeria’s energy landscape. It added that this milestone made Sunbeth Energies one of a few downstream companies to secure such a partnership.

It also said that the deal had positioned the company among the most trusted energy distributors in Nigeria and marked a significant leap for a company just under two years old, signaling both operational credibility and long-term ambition Managing Director of Sunbeth Energies, Lateef Abioye, said:

“This partnership with Dangote Refinery is not just a deal, it’s a signal. It signals our continued drive to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s energy security and long-term economic value.

“At Sunbeth Energies, we are building for the future, a resilient and responsive supply system that delivers with consistency, earns trust, and serves both industries and communities nationwide.

“This collaboration strengthens our alignment with national development priorities and expands our capacity to adapt and lead in an energy market that is evolving fast and demanding more.”

The statement explained that through this partnership, Sunbeth Energies will distribute Dangote-refined petroleum products across its service stations nationwide, ensuring availability, reducing supply chain inefficiencies, and enhancing consumer trust.