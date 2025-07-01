Fuel Distribution: Discordant Tunes Over Dangote’s Forward Integration

There have been divergent responses from stakeholders and analysts in the industry to the announcement by the management of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals that it will use newly procured 4,000 brand-new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered tankers to distribute petroleum products across Nigeria, with free logistics, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

Forward integration

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals had recently announced the commencement of a significant national initiative designed to transform Nigeria’s fuel distribution landscape.

Internal Communications Specialist, Dangote Industries Limited, Abiodun Alade, in a statement, said that effective 15th of August 2025, the refinery would begin the distribution of fuel and diesel to marketers, petrol dealers, manufacturers, telecoms firms, aviation, and other large users across the country, with free logistics to boost distribution network.

He said to ensure smooth take-off of this scheme, Dangote Refinery had invested in the procurement of 4,000 brand-new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered tankers.

He stated that this phase of the programme would continue over an extended timeframe. He added that the refinery was also investing in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations, commonly referred to as daughter booster stations, supported by a fleet of over 100 CNG tankers across the country to ensure seamless product distribution.

Alade said: “This strategic programme is part of our broader commitment to eliminating logistics costs, enhancing energy efficiency, promoting sustainability, and supporting Nigeria’s economic development.

It affirms our dedication to improving the availability and affordability of fuel, in support of broader efforts to strengthen the economy and improve the well-being of all Nigerians.

“Under this initiative, all petrol stations purchasing PMS and diesel from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery will benefit from this enhanced logistics support.

Key sectors such as manufacturing, telecommunications, and others will also gain from this transformative initiative, as reduced fuel costs will contribute to lower production costs, reduced inflation, and foster economic growth.

Players in these key sectors and others can purchase directly from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery. “Inddition, the refinery will offer a credit facility to those purchasing a minimum of 500,000 litres—allowing them to obtain an additional 500,000 litres on credit for two weeks, under bank guarantee.”

According to him, the company’s goal is to provide equitable access to affordable fuel for all Nigerians, regardless of location, making energy more accessible and sustainable for everyone, wherever they may be.

He said that it was expected to revitalise previously inactive petrol stations, thereby driving job creation, stimulating small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), increasing government revenue, improving fuel access in rural and underserved communities, and strengthening investor confidence in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector.

He added that the initiative was in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reflecting our shared commitment to economic progress, stability, and inclusive development.

PATROAN

But the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) raised concerns about Dangote Refinery’s forward integration adoption.

National Public Relations Officer, PETROAN. Dr Joseph Obele, in a statement warned that it could lead to a monopoly in disguise and pose a significant job loss threat to Nigeria.

He argued that with a production capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, Dangote Refinery should be competing with global refineries, not operating as a distributor in the downstream sector.

He added that the massive refinery, one of the largest in sub-Saharan Africa, is expected to satisfy domestic fuel demand and export surplus products.

Obele said: “PETROAN has previously raised alarms about Dangote’s intentions to dominate the downstream sector, citing concerns that the company may leverage its market power to fix prices, limit competition, and exploit consumers, much like it has done in other sectors.

“PETROAN warns that Dangote’s tactics may include a pricing penetration strategy, where they reduce prices to capture market share, with the ultimate goal of forcing other filling station operators to quit the market.

This could lead to a massive shutdown of filling stations across Nigeria, resulting in widespread job losses.

“The introduction of 4,000 brandnew CNG-powered tankers by Dangote Refinery poses a significant threat to the livelihoods of thousands of truck drivers and owners. While CNG trucks may offer a lower cost

There are 11,160 petroleum stations in Nigeria. Independent marketers have 2,100 of them. Major marketers have the balance

of transporting petroleum products, this shift could lead to widespread job losses in the industry.

“The adoption of a forward integration strategy by Dangote Refinery will greatly affect various stakeholders, including:

The operations of modular refineries and market share may be threatened by Dangote’s dominance; job losses and reduced business opportunities may occur to truck owners due to Dangote’s direct supply and CNGpowered tankers. “Many may be forced to shut down due to Dangote’s pricing penetration strategy and dominance.

Local Suppliers of Petroleum Products: Their businesses may be negatively impacted by Dangote’s direct supply to end-users.

Telecom Diesel Suppliers: Their operations and market share may be threatened by Dangote’s dominance. “It is obvious that Dangote plans to gain full monopoly of the downstream sector, which would enable the company to exploit Nigeria’s petroleum consumers.

This could lead to higher prices, reduced competition, and decreased economic efficiency.”

He quoted the National President of PETROAN, Dr. Billy Gillis Harry, as having called on the Executive Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and the Minister of State for Petroleum to put in place price control mechanisms to prevent any form of monopoly.

Harry emphasizes that competition should always be encouraged to protect consumers and promote economic efficiency.

Analyst

The Managing Director of Financial Derivatives Company Ltd, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, said Dangote’s initiative of bringing the CNGs trucks and offering credit to the retailers was a major game-changer and will actually alter some dynamics.

He stated that it would reduce inflation, increase output and allow the proceeds and the dividends of economic policy and reform to get to the ordinary man.

Speaking in a recent programme on Channels Television, he disagreed that the initiative would increase unemployment through job losses. Rewane said: “First and foremost, there are 11,160 petroleum stations in Nigeria.

Independent marketers have 2,100 of them. And major marketers have the balance, right? Now, what Dangote is doing are two things. One, getting your product to you anywhere in the country at the same price, uniform pricing, eliminating the region costs.

And also reducing the cost of logistics. It’s using CNG trucks, 4,000 in all, to get products across to all nooks and corners of the country. So the middleman does not invest.

The middleman in economics is called a parasitic society. And therefore, they extract margins for distribution. “Now, what the Dangote refinery is doing is bringing this distribution, putting in our products, offering credit to the retail segment of this business.

In fact, it’s doing about five: if my memory serves me right, they’re doing about five million liters. And that’s 500,000 liters to the public and giving them credit so that they pay when they get delivery.

“And so, one, it gives them products. Two, for the Nigerian public, the bridge that’s going to deal with is: dealing with security, and getting uniform pricing across every part of this country.

That way, you see that inflation begins to decline, everybody benefits, the currency gets stronger, and the economy seems to be moving around.

And investors will now come in, which will create jobs for people. “So, contrary to the view that it’s going to lead to a monopoly, it is not. It is actually bringing about a fierce competition.”

IPMAN

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) said that the forward integration would not lead to monopoly when the Dangote Refinery begins to distribute petroleum products.

National Public Secretary, IPMAN, Chief Chinedu Ukadike in an interview with Sunday Telegraph stated the initiative will rather make petroleum products accessible and cheaper.

He added that it would create more jobs and stimulate economic recovery in the country, especially in the downstream sector. He opined that the President/ Chief Executive of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, should rather be applauded for such an initiative.

But Ukadike said the intervention would not result in monopoly. He said: “We, independent marketers, had a meeting with our National President (Alhaji Abubakar Migandi Garima), and we have evaluated statistically the impact of this invention of 4,000 trucks of CNG to the system of distribution.

It will go a long way in enhancing the distribution process and ensuring that products are delivered all over the country. We really appreciate this ingenuity in ensuring that the masses do not suffer.

“Some people feel that it will stifle competition and make smaller players in the industry, like IPMAN members, out of business. “That is not correct. Anybody who is saying they are taking us out of business is not being truthful.

The 4,000 trucks will mainly supply products to some places in the north and not part of the east. So, our trucks will continue to work.

And it has also opened up employment opportunities for our workforce. So why would we kick against it?”

MEMAN

The Chairman, Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), Mr. Huub Stokman, said fair and open combination drives innovation and that it drives innovation in the market as Nigeria is now fully deregulated.

He said: “And we’ve got now refineries operating in Nigeria. I think we’re at that point, which we as MeMAN always said and always advocated for: An open, transparent and fair market where all can compete.

We believe when you have that kind of environment, it will drive innovation. It will drive new ideas. It will drive people to think differently. And I think we’ve all seen the announcement of Dangote over the weekend.

And I think it’s an innovation in the market. “That will all make us think about it. Players need to innovate. People need to think differently. And in many markets around the world, that kind of open and fair competition will drive benefits.

“Now, bringing in CNG trucks, and we’ve done it ourselves, also as a company that I represent, it lowers transportation costs. Using CNG-powered trucks lowers transportation costs.

And that’s the benefit at the end of the consumer. So, it also helps to reduce greenhouse gases, etc. “In a fully regulated market, the better it is. Now, of course, people then say, will it remain a fair and open market where competition can thrive? Well, I think it should. It should.

Otherwise, why do it? But otherwise, we always have regulatory agencies like the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, (NMDPRA), and the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), to keep a watchful eye.”

Chief Executive Officer, MEMAN, Mr. Clement Isong, said the major oil marketers needed clarity on the forward integration.

He urged regulators to ensure broad-based access to CNG infrastructure and encouraged MEMAN members to adopt additional efficiency models, such as solar-powered stations and logistics pooling, to drive down costs without compromising competitive fairness.

Isong said members of MEMAN had consistently asked for open market competition and had consistently said it will bring innovation.

He also called on the authorities concerned to ensure fair competition and the protection of the rights of the consumers.

He said: “This innovation, transportation by CNG, is one that we have identified and which we have encouraged our members to take advantage of.

“So we are, at this point in time, watching the market, trying to understand. We need to understand exactly where it impacts, what it impacts, before we can have some clarity as to how far it will go in terms of impact. And that requires a lot of discussion.

Discussion with Dangote himself, the authorities, other stakeholders, and with the media. At some point in time, we shall engage and do what is necessary to protect the markets. “It will be irresponsible of us to say anything before being clear as to exactly what it means.

We are not clear. I’ve heard somewhere that there’s an equalization policy. It will be the same price everywhere in the country. Is that true? Is that true? We don’t know. Until we have clarity as to exactly what the initiative is, before we can engage.”

Last Line

“Now, it is the job of the FCCPC to consistently measure and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Authority (NMDPRA) to find where to place the cursor between what is innovation, what is efficiency, what is for the ultimate benefit of the consumers and where the risk of dominance begins to play a negative role.”