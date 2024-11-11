Fuel Crisis Protests And Call For Deregulation Of The Oil Sector

Share

For the umpteenth time, the combined effects of soaring fuel prices, skyrocketing inflation rate, persisting shortage of supply of premium motor spirit, which have cumulatively led to excruciating economic hardship, paradoxically in an oil-rich country triggered the recent mass protest in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It was precisely on Monday, November 4, 2024 that hundreds of distraught Nigerians took to the streets in Abuja to express their increasing frustration over the persisting fuel crisis. Led by Abdullahi Bilal, the convener of the Two Million Man March against Oil Scam Cabal, in addition to Barrister Napoleon Otache and Olayemi Isaac of Citizens and Economic Freedom Rights Activists in Nigeria (CEFRAN), they called for the urgent reforms in the oil sector. That was while condemning the obvious leadership failure to properly manage the sleazy oil sector.

The protest should therefore, serve as a crystal clear message to the President Bola Tinubuled government, that he can no longer chest-beat about the World Bank-influenced economic reforms, couched with the removal of fuel subsidy that has increased the figure of multi-dimensionally poor citizens in just 15 months of his administration.

In fact, leadership, and a pragmatic one at that, should be driven by a vision that prioritises the most pressing needs of the people; the policies and programmes to mitigate them within a given time frame with the cost implications fully addressed.

And to make such impactful, the projects should be piloted by highly committed patriots who have decided to subsume their whims and caprices for the overall good of the led majority of the people.

From whatever of the two sides of the controversial fuel subsidy issue we look at it, it is absolutely unjustifiable to keep pauperising the poor, to satisfy the greed for gains by a favoured few players in the oil sector.

That precisely is what makes it imperative for the political decision makers to give a listening ear to the voices of the protesters.

According to them, the crippling effects of skyrocketing fuel prices, jumping by an astronomical 200% and an inflation rate of over 24% while the fuel shortage lingers on and on have pushed more hapless Nigerians into the pitiable pit of poverty.

Yet, it is all preventable. That is the salient reason for the protesters’ call for the deregulation of the oil sector. And doing so would promote transparency, stimulate competition and lead to fair pricing.

What is the economic sense in the monthly assistance of salaries to workers who have not been able to produce a drop of the PMS?

That brings into perspective the Dangote Refinery. To the protesters, they are unhappy about the inability of the new refinery to meet the expectation from the Nigerian public with the promise to end the country’s reliance on fuel imports.

That is despite the billions of dollars so far invested in the refinery development and existing infrastructure upgrades. But there is another angle to the back and forth blame-game between the federal government and the refinery.

For instance, apart from the earlier debate over payment in dollars or naira for oil sales Dangote’s claim of the processing of Nigeria’s crude oil in a neighboring country’s refinery and that the product sold back to us is substandard needs to be fully investigated. That also brings to the fore the importance and imperative of transparency, accountability and probity into what really has been going on in the oil industry.

There are questions to be answered. Nigerians need to know why the four refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna have remained comatose, despite the billions of naira spent on the Turn Around Maintenance (TAM). What is the economic sense in the monthly assistance of salaries to workers who have not been able to produce a drop of the PMS?

Why do we keep importing the refined products of the raw materials that God has abundantly blessed us with? It is on the basis of finding answers to these questions that we are in sync with the protesters’ call for the deregulation of the oil industry. And of great significance is the need for the current administration to finally do away with the untouchables.

Beyond thorough investigation all those found culpable in defrauding the government and foisting economic hardship on the citizens should be fished out and brought up to speedy justice. That would definitely serve as deterrence to prevent further corruption that has bedevilled the fragile economy.

Furthermore, this is yet another opportunity for the government to walk the talk on the implementation of the deregulation policy.

Let it be known that it is the process of reducing the government’s involvement in the production, refining, distribution and sale of petroleum products. In doing so, the goal is to create a more flexible market.

That is one which opens the space and attracts investment, eliminates supply issues and ends fuel subsidy. When all these policies are considered, what is of utmost importance is for the enthronement of professional ethics, buoyed by transparency to play out so that Nigerians should begin to maximally benefit from the petroleum products which we have in abundance.

Share

Please follow and like us: