Fuel Crisis: PETROAN Hails Dangote, NMDPRA, NNPC Ltd, Others

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) Abuja has hailed the Nigerian Midstream-Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), Dangote Refinery and other stakeholders in the downstream sector of the petroleum industry for reaching an agreement to ensure uninterrupted supply and distribution of petroleum products.

It also praised groups the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), Depot And Petroleum Products Marketing Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), and Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).

Commending the resolve that all oil marketing companies should purchase all Dangote refinerproducts, PETROAN added that the resolution also includes Dangote Refinery guaranteeing to sell an average of 28,000,000 litres of PMS daily for the next six months to oil marketers for domestic consumption in the Nigerian market.

National President Billy Gillis Harry, who addressed journalists in Abuja yesterday, expressed optimism that the resolutions would bring succour to the downstream sector and improve the Nigerian economy.

According to him, the new deal was part of a resolution reached by stakeholders on the absorption of domestic petroleum product production by Nigerian Oil Marketing Companies including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd.

