Fuel Crisis Looms As IPMAN, NARTO Reject N12,500 Levy

Share

Nigeria may be on the brink of another fuel crisis following a coordinated boycott by petroleum marketers and truck owners protesting the Lagos State Government’s enforcement of a controversial N12,500 e-call-up levy on trucks operating along the Lekki-Epe corridor.

The protest was confirmed in separate statements to journalists on Tuesday by the immediate past South-West Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Dele Tajudeen, and Chairman of the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) at the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Gbenga Olubasusi.

On Monday, members of IPMAN and NARTO began a peaceful withdrawal of fuel and haulage trucks from the corridor, describing the levy as exploitative, ill-timed, and burdensome. The protest effectively disrupted tanker movement in the area, raising serious concerns about petroleum distribution in Lagos and other parts of the country. The Lekki axis is critical to fuel logistics, especially with the presence of the Dangote Refinery and key depots.

The protesters criticised the levy—introduced through a public-private partnership (PPP)—saying it was implemented without proper stakeholder engagement or supporting infrastructure. They also argued that the policy fails to address any real traffic concerns, contrary to the government’s justification.

Tajudeen alleged that several meetings with government officials had yielded no compromise, and questioned the transparency of the revenue collection process.

“We’ve had several meetings, but the government has remained adamant. There is no gridlock along the corridor, so why this levy?” he asked. “This isn’t about solving traffic issues—it’s about enriching private interests under the guise of public benefit.”

“We already pay N7,000 at the toll gate. Now they’re demanding an additional N12,500. That’s N19,500 before we even load fuel. From what we hear, the money isn’t even going to the state, but to a private account. This is not sustainable.”

Olubasusi warned that the new cost would inevitably be passed on to consumers, worsening economic hardship amid already rising inflation and operational expenses.

“Trailer tyres now cost over N700,000, and trucks that used to cost N4.5 million now sell for over N40 million. We’re already under pressure. This levy will only drive up fuel prices and escalate the cost of living,” he said.

He also lamented the lack of basic infrastructure for truckers along the corridor. “There’s no government trailer park here. We rely on private parks and pay between N3,000 and N5,000 daily. Now they want to charge us N12,500 more, with nothing to show for it?”

Zonal Secretary of NARTO Southwest, Comrade Wale Oladeinde, clarified that the action was not an official strike but a strategic suspension of services due to what he described as exploitative conditions.

“This isn’t industrial action. We’re simply exercising our right to withdraw service. The trucks are privately owned, and no one can compel us to operate under such unfair policies. If Lagos insists on the levy, fuel supply will suffer—and so will the economy.”

Chairman of Lagos State NARTO, Kayode Odunowo, echoed this stance, stressing that a disruption in fuel haulage would have a cascading effect on the national economy.

“We are completely opposed to this charge. We’ve been here before in Apapa—empty promises from the government. This time, we’re not playing along,” he said. “Fuel, food, and containers all rely on trucks. When we stop, everything stops. No NARTO, no Nigeria.”

Vice Chairman of IPMAN at Mosimi Depot, Olaniyan Yekini, criticised the state government for imposing levies without first providing the necessary infrastructure.

“Other states like Oyo and Ogun have proper trailer parks. Lagos provides parks for buses but not for trucks. Yet we’re the ones being overburdened. Are we not part of Nigeria?”

Despite the mounting tensions, IPMAN and NARTO officials expressed willingness to engage with the Lagos State Government and urged authorities to suspend the levy and initiate inclusive dialogue.

“We are not against regulation,” Oladeinde added. “But it must be fair and transparent. You don’t tax a sector without providing an enabling environment.”

As of press time, fuel tanker operations along the corridor remained suspended. The Lagos State Government had yet to issue an official response. However, with fuel queues already reappearing in parts of Lagos, stakeholders warn that unless the issue is resolved promptly, a wider fuel crisis may be imminent.

Share