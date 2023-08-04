Fuel Cost: GSM Operators Conclude On 50% Increase In Tariff

As the cost of doing business keeps dealing blows in their operations, telecoms operators in the country have insisted that they are not going back on their resolve to hike tariff any time soon, saying they are considering do it with as much as 50 per cent.

This is despite the plea by the telecoms consumers to the operators not to add to their suffering with the increase in telecoms service tariffs. A source in the industry told New Telegraph yesterday that the operators were considering about a 50 percent increase, stating that the regulatory body may soon consider their plea for the increase.

They made the complaint through their umbrella body, the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON). In a chat with New Tele- graph, the Association’s Head of Operations, Gbolahan Awonuga, said the operators were in talks on the modality to place the increment in the tariffs, saying there is no respite for them than to increase the tariffs.

According to him, “nothing can stop us from increasing our tariffs. Telecoms operators are the highest user of diesel. Why should we be the only one suffering from the fuel subsidy removal?”

He said despite the rise in the cost of production, they were not allowed to increase their tariffs. “The situation has impacted us negatively and if it continues impacting us, there is going to be a crisis because we are not isolated from the ecosystem. The telecom companies are losing and many of them may be forced out of the business or leave the country.

“Despite the higher cost of production, we are not allowed to increase our tariffs because, in our sector, we cannot just do anything anyhow without the permission of the regulatory agency. The market forces are supposed to determine the price but in our sector that is not allowed. “