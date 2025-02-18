Fuel: Coalition Condemns Misinformation, Blackmail Against NNPCL Products

Share

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Transparency and Accountability has condemned the viral video alleging that fuel sold at the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) filling stations burns faster than that produced by the Dangote Refinery and sold through MRS outlets.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, the convener of the Grassroots Democratic Initiatives, Razaq Oladosu Buska and the convener of the Center Against Injustice and Domestic Violence, Gbenga Soloki, described the video as outrightly misleading, completely unfounded, and lacking any scientific or empirical backing.

It insisted that the video lacked credibility and should not be trusted by the public. It noted that the video is part of an orchestrated plan to discredit NNPCL and blackmail Nigeria’s oil and gas sector into a monopoly.

The coalition said: “This false video represents yet another desperate attempt by economic saboteurs to misinform the public and tarnish the hard-earned reputation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

“It is clear that this is another in the series of calculated efforts to discredit the progress being made by the NNPC under the competent leadership of Mr Mele Kyari.

“These usual suspects, who have in the past few months orchestrated a coordinated media onslaught and campaign of calumny against the NNPC and its leadership, are driven by their desperation to retain monopolistic control over the market and keep petroleum products beyond the reach of ordinary Nigerians.

“We can’t but remind you, that these sustained campaigns became intense when a privately owned refinery became operational in the country.

“We are pleased that the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has categorically confirmed that NNPCL’s Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, meets the highest industry standards.

“This endorsement further exposes the video in question as a baseless and malicious fabrication intended to mislead unsuspecting Nigerians.

“Since the NNPC has successfully returned some of the nation’s refineries to functionality, these individuals, who are uncomfortable with the positive transformation occurring in the petroleum sector, have remained relentless in their attacks.

“Their ultimate goal is to undermine the progress Nigeria is witnessing under the pragmatic leadership of Mr. Mele Kyari. However, Nigerians must never fall for their deceptive antics.

“We urge all well-meaning citizens to remain vigilant and reject such misinformation aimed at derailing the advancements being made in the petroleum sector.

“Our groups stand firmly in support of the NNPC, its GCEO Mr Mele Kyari and all efforts that contribute to national development. We also caution these saboteurs that their attempts to discredit genuine progress will not succeed.

“Nigerians will continue to support every positive action that ensures the growth and prosperity of our nation.”

