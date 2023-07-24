Fuel Attendant Docked For Allegedly Stealing N3.4m

Waliu Olamilekan, a 39-year-old filling station attendant has been charged for stealing N3,464,000 from the BFO filling station in Badagry, Lagos State.

New Telegraph reports that Olamilekan is on three counts on trial, including unauthorized entrance, malicious damage, and theft for which he pleaded not guilty.

Inspector Ayodele Adeosun, the prosecutor, told the court that the defendant committed the offenses on July 9, at about 11.30 am at Pipeline, Araromi-Ale, Badagry Expressway, Lagos.

Adeosun said the defendant allegedly broke into the office of the manager of the station, Mrs. Titilope Falola, the complainant, and made away with the money.

“He damaged the burglary window valued at N45,000, the bulk room and the drawer of the Manager’s office.

“The defendant also stole the sum of N3, 464,000 million, property of BFO Filling Station.

“The Police recovered the stolen money from where he hid it.

“The offenses contravene Sections 307, 339, and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,’’ he said.

The Magistrate, Mr T.A Popoola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1,000,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Popoola said one of the sureties should produce evidence of a statement of account worth N1m and three years of tax address verification.

She adjourned the case until August 21.