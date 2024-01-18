FUDMA To Establish Four Study Centres In Kano North

…as DSP sponsors 400 for degree programs

The Federal University, Dutsin-ma, Katsina State is set to establish four study centres in Kano North Senatorial District courtesy of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin.

This is the result of the request of Senator Barau during a courtesy call by the management of the University led by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Armaya’u Hamisu Bichi, in Abuja yesterday.

The study centres are going to be sited in Gwarzo, Danbatta, Dawakin Tofa and Gabasawa local government areas of Kano North Senatorial District.

When established, degree and diploma programmes of the university are going to be offered at the centres to boost education in the senatorial district and its environs.

Speaking during the meeting, the Deputy President of the Senate, said that he requested the establishment of the four centres to take university education to the doorsteps of his constituents.

He said that all the necessary facilities would be provided at the four centres for them to function well.

“I requested it in line with my vision to ensure all my constituents who are of school age are educated. This will further bring university education closer to my constituents. Necessary facilities will be provided at the centres,” he said.

He offered scholarships to one hundred students from each of the benefiting four local governments to pursue degree programmes at the centres.

Barau also reiterated his commitment to continue to work towards the enhancement of the standard of living of the people of Kano North and its environs.