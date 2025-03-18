New Telegraph

March 18, 2025
Fubara’s Whereabouts Unknown As Aides Move Out Of Govt House

Rivers Assembly Gives Fubara 48 Hours To Present 2025 Budget

The whereabouts of Rivers State Governor, Siminialayi Fubara are currently unknown after President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency for the state.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Pesent Tinubu also suspended the executive and legislature for six months and appointed Admiral Ibak Ete-Ibas rtd as sole administrator.

Fubara was said to be attending to some visitors in his official residence at Government House, Port Harcourt watching the President’s broadcast.

He was said to have called off the meeting with the visitors and left the Government House, to an undisclosed place with some of his aides.

A source disclosed that immediately after Tinubu’s broadcast, security personnel in charge of some sections of Government House were being replaced by new security personnel.

Also, there are unconfirmed reports that officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have gone after some state officials.

