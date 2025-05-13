Fubara’s Visit To Wike, Sacrifice For Peace- Rivers Elders

Share

Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, a member of the Rivers State Elders and Leaders Council, on Monday described the suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara’s recent visit to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as a sacrifice made in the interest of peace in Rivers State.

Speaking in reaction to the meeting, Sara-Igbe, who is also a pioneer spokesman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, said the suspended governor had consistently shown a desire for peace, contrary to what he described as Wike’s combative stance.

He lauded Governor Fubara’s move, emphasising that peace often requires personal sacrifices.

“That discussion is not for public consumption, except the FCT Minister wants to make it public,” Sara-Igbe stated. “At the end of the day, we’ll hear the result.

“Of course, the governor wants peace all through. The governor is looking for peace — it is Wike who doesn’t want peace. And if somebody is looking for peace, you must make sacrifices. You can’t get any peace without sacrifice.

“The governor is a governor of everybody. It’s not about pride. With humility, he went there to discuss, and they discussed.” he stated.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Wike on Monday confirmed during a live media chat that Governor Fubara had visited him at his residence in Port Harcourt, accompanied by two governors from the ruling All Progressives Congress and another unnamed individual.

“Yes, he came. He came with two governors and one other person. Unfortunately, the two governors are APC governors, so I will not pursue them. And he said he wants peace — fine. I want peace,” Wike said.

