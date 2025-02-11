Fubara’s ‘Rascality’ Will End Soon, Says Rivers Factionals Speaker

Share

The factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Martins Amaewhule has said that the end of Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s ‘rascality’ is coming to an end, while reacting to the Supreme Court judgement that dismissed the governor’s appeal.

Amaewhule in a statement by His Special Assistant on Media, Martins Wachukwu, recalled that the Federal High Court presided over by Justice J.K. Omotosho, on January 22, 2024, had delivered a judgement affirming the legitimacy of the 27 lawmakers.

Ameawhule noted that Fubara, who was not dissatisfied with the judgement, Fubara filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal, where the judgement of the lower court was upheld before appealing the matter at the Supreme Court.

He kicked at Fubara’s refusal to provide the Assembly with its statutory entitlements for nearly a year, adding that the governor thought they would be starved.

He said the Supreme Court judgement has strengthened the hope the Assembly members have in the judiciary. He claimed that Fubara has a penchant for consistently disregarding court orders.

