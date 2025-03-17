Fubara’s Impeachment: Our People, Economy Will Suffer If…

Share

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information, Joe Johnson has said that the lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly are fighting from different fronts against Governor Siminialayi Fubara, noting that if they succeed the people of the state and its economy will suffer.

The Commissioner, who spoke in Port Harcourt, shortly after impeachment notices from the Martins Amaewhule-led Assembly surfaced, said that Fubara has demonstrated his readiness to implement the Supreme Court judgement.

He said: “It is glaringly clear that with the current actions of the House, the dire consequences and harsh realities that the civil servants, retirees and people of the state will face unimaginable economic hardships.

“The government will be unable to pay salaries, pensions and other emoluments as well as perform other obligations at the end of the month, as both the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Accountant-General of the Federation have been ordered to seize revenue allocations to the state until its judgment is fully implemented.

“The collateral damages of the actions of the legislative arm of government in Rivers will be so severe as non-release of warehoused revenues due the state from the Federation Account will ultimately ground the operation of all sectors of the government.

“Instead of embarking on a futile image laundry by members of the RSHA by wrongly claiming that Governor Siminalayi Fubara who by all intents and purposes is prepared, willing and ready to re-present the 2025 budget and carry out full implementation of all aspects of the bizarre and utterly controversial judgment of the Apex Court for the sake of peace, is being misrepresented and painted in bad colour as not ready to comply with the judgment.

“Should this opportunity to pull the state from the precipice fail, the people and residents of the state without exception are bound to suffer avoidable calamities of economic, social and political upheavals that might sink us deeper into unimaginable crises.”

Johnson said that the lawmakers have prevented the Governor from re-presenting the budget, and focus on legislation, despite his “unwavering commitment to peace and resolute determination to put Rivers people first over and above personal and/or sectional interests.”

According to Johnson, the actions of the lawmakers have made “observers who are knowledgeable on legislative procedures saw this RSHA action as an aberration and abuse of legislative duties and privileges.”

Johnson said: “It is now common knowledge that members of the Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly have by their actions refused to allow the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Sir (Dr.) Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS to fully implement the judgment of the Supreme Court on the long-drawn political and legal battle that has lingered since after the ill-fated attempt to impeach him on October 30, 2023.”

He added: “A few days after the Friday, February 28, 2025, shocking judgment of the Supreme Court…. Governor Siminalayi Fubara has never left anyone in doubt about his preparedness not only to obey, but fully implement the Supreme Court judgment, no matter the unfortunate and unfavourable outcome.”

“In his statewide broadcast a few days after the judgment, Governor declared his acceptance of the judgement and made an unambiguous commitment to full compliance and implementation.

“In that broadcast, he ordered the recently duly elected LGA Chairmen ousted by the Apex Court, to immediately hand over to the Heads of Local Government Administrations (HLGAs), even as he appealed to his supporters who are sad over the judgment to accept it with equanimity.

“The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) under the leadership of its indefatigable Chairman and Chief Electoral Officer, Hon. Justice Adolphus Enebeli (rtd.), in compliance with the Supreme Court verdict, convened a stakeholders meeting wherein all registered political parties in the state, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), Civil Society organisations (CSOs), the Press and general public were invited to attend at their headquarters in Port Harcourt.

“At that stakeholder’s meeting, the Electoral umpire set the ball rolling for the conduct of fresh LGA elections by releasing the elections timetable and elections guidelines, fixing August 9, 2025, for the exercise.

“Following the refusal by the Assembly to receive and acknowledge the Governor’s letter, delivered by government officials and a courier company, the Rivers State Government took the initiative of publishing the letter in two national dailies – The Nation and The Guardian – on Friday the 14th of March, 2025. It would be uncharitable to claim that the Governor’s letter was published on social media and not formally delivered to the Assembly.

“Dr Enemi George also challenged the Governor to produce an acknowledgement copy of the letter under reference. We cannot produce an acknowledgement copy because the Assembly rejected the letter from the Governor. We can however refer all parties to the substituted means of service in The Nation and The Guardian.

“The Rivers State Governor is acting in good faith notwithstanding that false narratives are being peddled by the same people frustrating compliance with the judgment of the court.

“To the chagrin of all right-thinking persons, the Assembly members announced that it was proceeding on vacation and Legislative activities adjourned sine die!”

