Fubara’s Historic Return

Six months after Amaopusenibo Siminalayi Fubara was suspended from office by President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State, the governor is expected to resume in one piece today. A lot of water has passed under the bridge but expectations are high that the state will remain calm after all the feuding factions must have done a rethink of their actions and inactions.

Government is about the common good, democracy serves as a tool to deliver justice, peace and progress. Lessons must have been learnt, as well. Chief Moshood Abiola, in his lifetime, always joked that you cannot shave a man’s hair in his absence.

Maybe, he was prophetic. While Fubara was away, his interim successor, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ekwe Ibas who was named Sole Administrator, sat over the conduct of local government elections and made key appointments. Fubara was suspended alongside Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule.

All these powerful officials are expected to resume with the governor. Now is an opportunity to think more about the people than clinging to individual interests. For peace to reign there must be individual and collective sacrifices.

Fubara is the governor and should be dignified. Members of the House of Assembly are partners in progress; there is no need to go back to the past. Whatever happened that threw up Edison Ehie as Speaker and Victor Oko-Jumbo as his shortlived successor must not be used to further stoke divisions. Fubara must now play the role of a father and bring everyone under one administrative umbrella without political party inhibitions.

At the same time, Amaewhule has a huge role in this new arrangement. There is a need for the Legislature to work with the Executive, without looking behind for support from any godfather. The first test will be the nomination of commissioners and their confirmation by the House of Assembly.

Fortunately, Aso Villa is not Buckingham Palace where Queen Victoria held court. The target in 1887 was palm oil which is not the same as crude oil in 2025

The governor should be given a free hand to choose his team just like the State of Emergency granted the other camp liberty to control the local government councils, through elections that did not have Fubara’s input. In having a free hand in appointments, Fubara cannot decide to ignore other stakeholders including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, and the House of Assembly. It is now time for concession.

In politics, you win some, you lose some. The winner-takes-it-all policy will always lead to chaos. President Tinubu is also key to peace in Rivers State. Fubara has served his sentence and must be allowed to breathe. As Commander-in-Chief, the governor and the FCT minister are like his commanders. What they need is support that will benefit the people, not one individual. The peace Tinubu brokered should not be like the Treaty of Versailles. Fubara should look at history. Returning to his seat is a plus. His forbear, King Jaja of Opobo, was not that lucky.

The circumstances are interesting. Jaja refused to be an Imperial puppet. Colonial Britain abducted and sent him on trial in the Gold Coast (today’s Ghana). Fubara rejected the tag of powerless governor. The Federal Government shoved him aside with a State of Emergency. He has spent most of his time in the United Kingdom since that declaration. Jaja was briefly in London after being tried in the Gold Coast before the inglorious journey to the Caribbean.

Remarkably, the man who sat over Jaja’s trial, Sir Walter Hunt-Grubbe, was an Admiral. The man who took Fubara’s seat, Ibok-Ette, retired from heading the Navy as a Vice Admiral. And just like HuntGrubbe, he served some time in Ghana but as Nigeria’s High Commissioner. King Jaja was dethroned on September 19, 1887.

He never returned to Opobo in one piece. Jaja died in Santa Cruz, Tenerife on his way back to Opobo on July 8, 1891. Fubara will return to power on September 18, 2025, one hundred and twenty eight years after the abduction of his ancestor. History is a good teacher. Fubara must not see Wike as Vice Consul Harry Johnston or Tinubu as Consul Edward Hewett. Fortunately, Aso Villa is not Buckingham Palace where Queen Victoria held court.

The target in 1887 was palm oil which is not the same as crude oil in 2025. As an Opobo titled chief, Fubara should be emboldened by the experience of Amanyanabo Douglas Jaja who was crowned in 1936, vacated the throne, reclaimed it, went on exile during the Civil War but returned triumphantly and ruled till death called, in 1980. This account should guide the President and the governor. Good enough, both men are accountants. Life in Rivers should not be reduced to 2027 accountancy.

Tinubu and Fubara are in this game together and between them, should be able to sit down, do the political calculations and come out with a workable table of development for the people of the oil-rig state. Rivers State has been rudderless in the past six months. The Sole Administrator is gone for good; the de facto administrator is back with a bagful of experience. Peace is the ultimate and President Bola Tinubu holds the key to that precious commodity. It has little to do with Fubara or Wike.