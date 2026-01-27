Fubara’ll Continue To Show Respect, Gratitude To Tinubu – Rivers Govt

The Rivers State Government has reaffirmed that Governor Siminalayi Fubara will continue to show respect and gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, dismissing claims in some quarters that the governor has been disrespectful to the President.

The state government said this in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr. Honour Kuru Sirawoo, in response to allegations credited to Bestman Innocent Amadi of the Rivers State chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN). Amadi had claimed that Governor Fubara removed the official portrait of President Tinubu from Government House.

Sirawoo described the allegation as “misleading, irresponsible, and inflammatory,” noting that it falsely suggested the governor acted out of ingratitude toward the President. He cautioned the public against giving attention to what he described as “fifth columnists” whose agenda is to sow discord in the state.

He clarified that the Rivers State Government has no policy, directive, or intention to disrespect President Tinubu or the Federal Government, stressing that Governor Fubara maintains a robust and collaborative relationship with the President and fully supports the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which he said is delivering tangible benefits to Rivers State.

“The insinuation that the Governor acted out of disrespect is unsupported by verifiable facts and should be discountenanced,” the statement said, warning that such claims are capable of creating unnecessary tension in the state.

Sirawoo also expressed disappointment that a group presented as a youth organisation, which should promote unity and peace, would resort to what he described as incendiary language, personal attacks, and unsubstantiated allegations. He warned that such rhetoric could undermine stability at a time when Rivers State requires calm, dialogue, and responsible leadership.

He urged members of the public, particularly youths, to distance themselves from individuals promoting divisive narratives and falsehoods in the political space.

Emphasising that Rivers State belongs to all its citizens, Sirawoo called on political actors and the public to prioritise truth, civility, and the collective pursuit of peace and progress over partisan disagreements.

“The administration remains committed to constructive engagement with all stakeholders and to fostering an environment where political differences do not compromise social cohesion,” the statement added.

He further noted that Governor Fubara’s administration continues to advocate strong collaboration with the Federal Government, highlighting projects and policies under the Renewed Hope Agenda that are positively impacting communities across Rivers State.