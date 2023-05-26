Fubara Won’t Spend Recklessly, Says Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has said Governor-elect Siminalaye Fubara will not be reckless in spending when he takes charge of the state. The governor, who gave the assurance when he spoke at a Public Lecture and Book Presentation in his honour at Dr. Obi Wali International Conference Centre in Port Harcourt, also remarked that Fubara’s administration would perform in office. Wike solicited support for Fubara, saying if his administration fails, it will mean that all that made it possible for him to emerge as the next governor have failed.

He said: “I have that belief that the governor-elect and the deputy governor- elect will do very very well. He (Fubara) is somebody you can rely on. His yes is yes, that I can tell you. “He is an accountant, they are very conservative. They don’t spend money anyhow. “They spend the money where they know it will be useful. So, don’t rate us as the same. But he is a very good person.”

Wike urged the people to understand that no two persons are the same and therefore, should not expect the same level of relationship they experienced under his administration with the in- coming government.