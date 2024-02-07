Fubara Withhold Assent To 4 Bills – Rivers Speaker

The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule on Wednesday disclosed that Governor Siminalayi Fubara has refused to sign four bills that the House had just approved into law.

According to the Speaker, the bill includes the Rivers State House of Assembly Fund Management Bill, the Rivers State Local Government Law (Amendment) Bill, the Rivers State Traditional Rulers’ Law (Amendment) Bill, and the Rivers State Advertising and Use of State-owned Property Prohibition (Repeal) Bill.

Speaking on the surprising development on Wednesday during a visit by the state leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the members of the House, Amaewhule said it is important to note that Fubara claimed in correspondence with the House of Assembly that these changes would be confusing and violate the Constitution.

As a result, the House chose to override the governor’s rejection of the four bills during its 99th parliamentary session, citing the amended Section 100(5) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 Constitution.

He clarified that the purpose of the legislature’s decision to overrule the administration over the measures’ lack of approval was to bolster the state’s democratic system.

The Speaker said: “There is nothing the 10th assembly has done under my watch that is outside of the law.

“There is nothing we have done, either in plenary or committee or during oversight that is outside the provisions of the law.

“We are guided by the law and I’m happy that Rivers people are seeing our determination to do the work for which we were elected.”

It was time, according to Amaewhule, for people to start internalising the ideas of power separation.

He said: “People must know where their powers begin and where their powers stop. Where your right stops is where your neighbours’ rights begin.”