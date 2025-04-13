Fubara Will Return To Office, Tompolo Assures Rivers Citizens

Share

Former leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has assured the people of Rivers State that the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara will soon return to office.

Tompolo gave this assurance on Saturday while addressing supporters during his 54th birthday celebration at the Aziza Temple in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Delta State.

Sunday Telegraph reports that this mark the first time Tompolo spoke publicly since a state of emergency was declared in Rivers State nearly a month ago following the political crisis that rocked the state.

Addressing the growing concerns over his silence, Tompolo dismissed allegations of betrayal, saying firmly that his loyalty to the Ijaw nation remains unshaken.

READ ALSO:

“People say I betrayed the Ijaw nation for not speaking about the removal of Governor Fubara. But I cannot betray the Ijaw people; I have spent my entire life fighting for them,” Tompolo declared.

The ex-militant leader further assured that efforts were already underway to resolve the political rift between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and Governor Fubara.

He noted that dialogue between the two camps was ongoing and expressed confidence that the embattled governor would soon reclaim his seat.

“I have sat on the throne of my father, and all that is lost will be restored. The Ijaw people will never be conquered. If we choose to go to war, even the heavens will support us. I have never fought and lost a battle,” Tompolo said with firm conviction.

The Niger Delta leader also used the occasion to declare his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging the Ijaw nation and Nigerians at large to remain patient and hopeful.

“Let us continue to support President Tinubu. He is not a bad person, and he will bring good things to the Ijaw Nation,” he stated.

Tompolo’s remarks have since stirred reactions across the Niger Delta, as many await the outcome of the ongoing political tension in Rivers State.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

