Fubara, Wike, Rivers Elders Meet In Port Harcourt

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and members of the State Council on Saturday met in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Sunday Telegraph reports that those in attendance were the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, and Chairman of the Rivers State Elders Council, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba.

The Senior Special Assistant to Wike on Public Communication and New Media, Lere Olayinka shares the photos from the meeting on his verified X handle.

Captioning the post, Olayinka said the Rivers State “Political family is fully united.”

“FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, Chairman of the Rivers State Elders Council, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, and other leaders in a meeting in Port Harcourt yesterday.

“The political family is fully united,” Olayinka said.