Fubara, Wike Meet Tinubu Amid Reconciliation Move

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, met with the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Amid the ongoing meeting with other key stakeholders from the state, there are strong indications that the political tension in Rivers may be fully abated due to a last gasp intervention by President Tinubu.

While the details of the meeting remain unknown, it was reported that Governor Fubara accompanied Wike to his residence in Guzape, Abuja, after the discussions.

However, it was alleged that the Governor pleaded with Wike to give peace a chance, that he would never resort to disrespecting the person of the Minister again.

This tends to signal a return to reconciliation between the two political powerhouse in the state.