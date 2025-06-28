Fubara, Wike Meet In Rivers After Reconciliation

The suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the suspended Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, have met in public after peace talks with President Bola Tinubu,

Saturday Telegraph reports that the trio were seen together at a funeral service in Rumueprikom, Wike’s hometown in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Saturday, June 28.

At the funeral service were key political stakeholders, including Senator Allwell Onyesoh, Senator George Thompson Sekibo, and Senator Olaka Nwogu.

Others include the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Chibudom Nwuche, former House of Representatives Member, Hon. Ken Chikere, South-South Vice Chairman of the ACP, Victor Giadom, and former PDP Deputy National Chairman, Dr Sam Sam Jaja, among others.

It would be recalled that Wike had on Friday announced that he and his supporters are ready to work with Governor Fubara after meeting with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.