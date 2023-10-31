Fubara, Wike Exchange Pleasantries Amid Crisis In Rivers 

Even when the political crisis in Rivers State has yet to abate, the two principal tors, Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his estranged godfather, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wile, exchange pleasantries at the Presidential Villa.

Both political chieftains are currently in the Police Council meeting at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa.

The relationship between the two Rivers political figures has deteriorated with some disagreements leading to upheavals in that state.

Both figures are at the Police Council meeting because they are statutory members of the Council.

Other state governors sighted and headed to attend the close door event are Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Dapo Abiodun- (Ogun), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), ABDULLAHI Abba (Kano), Bassey Ottu (Cross River).

Before they went into a closed door, some of the governors including Wike and the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu were sighted as they engaged in a side discussion while others were exchanging banters.

In the ensuing development, Wike later proceeded to shake hands and briefly exchange pleasantries with Governor Fubara after he had disengaged from the NSA.

It is the first time the Rivers state Governor (decked in white Kaftan) and his estranged Godfather, Wike (also spotted in a white kaftan) are meeting face to face since the beginning of the reported spat between them.

A reported crisis between Fubara and Wike is said to have led to moves by 24 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to impeach Governor Fubara resulting in turbulence in the state on Monday, as the governor’s loyalists stormed the assembly complex in protest against the plot.

This came after the bombing of the state House of Assembly located along Moscow Road in Port Harcourt by suspected arsonists on Sunday. A section of the chamber was damaged, and some properties were reportedly destroyed