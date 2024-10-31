Fubara, Wike Crisis Worsens As Court Stops CBN From Releasing Allocations To Rivers

Share

The face-off between Rivers State Governor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike worsened yesterday after Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday stopped the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from further releasing monthly financial allocations from the Federation Account to Rivers State Government.

The court held that the receipts and disbursements of monthly allocations since January this year by Fubara is a constitutional somersault and aberration that must not be allowed to continue.

Trial Judge, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, held that the presentation of the 2024 budget by Fubara before a four-member House of Assembly was an affront to the Constitutional provision.

Specifically, the Judge said that Fubara’s action in implementing an unlawful budget having not been passed by the appropriate House of Assembly smacked gross violations of the 1999 Constitution he swore to protect.

The judge therefore restrained the CBN, the Accountant General of the Federation, Zenith Bank and Access Bank from further allowing Fubara to access money from the Consolidated Revenue and Federation Account.

Delivering judgment in a suit filed by Rivers House of Assembly and Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule as its Speaker, Justice Abdulmalik held that the CBN was under obligation to ensure that the right thing was done before money from Consolidated Revenue and Federation Account is released to the beneficiaries.

The judge said that the action of the four-member House of Assembly being held on to by Governor Fubara as a yardstick to justify an unlawful budget had since been nullified and set aside by both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal in Abuja. Justice Abdulmalik held that the judgment of a Rivers State High Court, which gave power to the governor to implement the 2024 Budget, had also been set aside by the Court of Appeal.

“The Appropriation Bill for January to December 2024, being operated by the 5th defendant (Fubara), having not been charged by the lawful House of Assembly is illegal and a subversion of the 1999 Constitution.

“It is mandatory to present the appropriation bills before the appropriate Houses of Assembly before legitimate disbursement and withdrawal can be made. “In the instant case, the 5th defendant (Fubara) has not presented any budgetary appropriation known to law to any legitimate House of Assembly.

Sections 120 122 and 197 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have not been complied with. “It is an unwarranted as sault to the Constitutional Order for anybody, including the 5th defendant to be allowed or permitted to continue to breach and violate sections 91 and 96 of the constitution to implement a budget that was not approved by the Legislative Arm.

“Every individual must be subject to the rule of law. Using illegally constituted House of Assembly to disburse public funds must not be allowed.”

Justice Abdulmalik subsequently issued an order of injunction which restrained CBN, Zenith Bank, Access Bank and the Accountant General of the Federation from permitting the withdrawal or use of the funds from the Consolidated Revenue Account and the Federation Account by the Rivers State Government until the budget of the state is passed by the appropriate House of Assembly.

Earlier, several objections raised against the hearing of the suit in Abuja, locus standi of the plaintiffs, lack of reasonable cause of action among others were dismissed by the Judge for being unmeritorious.

Share

Please follow and like us: