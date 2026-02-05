Fubara: We Won’t Lose Focus On Governance, Infrastructure Devt

Rivers State Governor, Sininalayi Fubara, has vowed that despite the distractions his administration has been exposed to, he will not lose focus on governance, and the provision of critical infrastructure such as roads and markets for the people of the state.

The governor made the declaration yesterday during an inspection tour of ongoing road rehabilitation projects, stretching through the entire Old Township, Borokiri and the Creek Road Market in Port Harcourt.

“What are we trying to do? You can see the difficulty driving through the Creek Road and what is happening there? Because we don’t have a good settlement for the market. So if we fix this market those trading along the streets will vacate and will be inside the market. When they are inside the road can be properly fixed and the beauty of the town will start reflecting.

“I promise our people that no matter the situation we are in, we will not lose focus on governance because our people have given us this trust and the little we owe them is to give them confidence in leadership and ensuring that governance continues strongly,” he said.

The governor, who was accompanied on the tour by Engr. Michel Issa of Setraco Nigeria Limited, emphasised that its reconstruction remains as the linchpin for the development of the communities. He stated that by providing a modern facility for traders, the government aims to end the practice of street trading, which currently obstructs traffic and damages road infrastructure.

“You are aware that sometime last year I visited this place and I did promise that because we want to bring back the beauty of town to its old ambiance that the issue of people trading along the Creek Road and also in most of the major streets in town , that there will be the need to fix the market. “So, I went to check the ongoing projects that have to do with roads and after that I am here to see for myself what is going on in the market.

