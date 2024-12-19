Fubara Warns Opponents To Stop De-Marketing Rivers

Share

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara yesterday warned his political opponents to stop de-marketing the state.

Fubara said in Kala-Ibiama, where he inaugurated the 3.05km long Kala-Ibiama section of the Kala-Ibiama-Epellema Road and bridge in the Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area.

The governor said: “I want to assure everyone, more especially our leaders, Rivers State belongs to all of us, the best we can do is to contribute our little quota to better the State.

“Rivers State, as of today, even in the face of wonderful things that we are doing that people are beginning to see, is faced with dangerous media war that is demarketing the State as we are seeing today.

“The previous administration had its own fair share of it, but it wasn’t as barbaric as what we are seeing today, where people will come out openly, and say yes, our mission is to demarket the state.

“Are you de-marketing Rivers State for Fubara? De-marketing the state has nothing to do with Fubara.

