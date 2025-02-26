Fubara Wants Clark Immortalised For Fighting For Nigeria

Share

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has called for the immortalization of the late Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, whom he said fought for a greater Nigeria, describing him as a quintessential leader who remained fearless.

Fubara, who made the assertion when he led a delegation of prominent elders, traditional and political leaders of Rivers State to pay a condolence visit to the ClarkFuludu Bekederemo family residence in Abuja yesterday, also said that Clark spoke against injustice, leadership recklessness and marginalization while propagating national unity.

Fubara stated that late Chief Edwin Clark, who died on the 17th of February, 2025, at 97 years was not just a South-South leader of repute, but truly occupied strategic place in national history for his role in nationbuilding and pursuit for social justice.

He said: “Papa lived very long, 90 plus years is not a joke with full energy, still contributing positively. “So, I join the family to say it pleased God at this time for him to leave us. And while he is not here with us, we cherish the wonderful work he did.”

