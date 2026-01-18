Fubara Vows To Protect Rivers Peace Amid Annual Political Crises

Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has expressed regret over the recurring political crises in the State, saying the new year has begun on a troubled note.

Speaking as a Special Guest at the grand finale of the 2026 Port Harcourt Polo Tournament held over the weekend, Governor Fubara said early in 2026, he received what he described as a “Love letter,” further underscoring the persistent political tension in the state.

Expressing disappointment, Fubara noted that political crises have repeatedly coincided with the annual polo tournament over the past three years.

He recalled that in 2024 the period was particularly turbulent, while 2025 passed without engagement, and that he had hoped 2026 would be different before receiving the latest political challenge.

He, however, assured residents of the state that his administration would neither directly nor indirectly support any action capable of undermining peace and security in Rivers State.

The governor emphasized that the protection of lives and property remains the foremost responsibility of his government, reiterating his commitment to fulfilling the promises made to the people of the state.

“What is important is that I remain the Governor of Rivers State, and we will continue to do what we promised the Rivers people,” he said.

Despite the ongoing issues, Fubara assured that his administration would continue to discharge its duties and support individuals and groups genuinely committed to the progress of Rivers State.

He also pledged that the state government would work towards upgrading the Port Harcourt Polo Club, renowned for having one of the best natural grass polo pitches in the country.