Fubara Vows To Implement Judicial Commission’s Report On Killings, Arson

Share

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has vowed that he would implement the recommendations of the report submitted to him by the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the killing and destruction of properties at some local government council headquarters on or around Monday, October 7, 2024.

Fubara gave the assurance when the seven-member commission, led by the Chairman, Justice Ibiwengi Roseline Minakiri, submitted four volumes of reports of their investigation and recommendations to him at Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

He declared that his administration would neither tolerate nor allow such a level of violence in the State anymore because it is not profitable or productive.

He said, “We are not going to be part of any system that would encourage any destruction in this State. And for that reason, we had to inaugurate this commission, so that this commission should look into the remote and immediate causes of this problem.

“And I believe that the recommendations of this commission, with the help of God and the support of everyone, we will make sure that we implement the recommendations.

“We are going to take it to the next stage. The report will be presented to the Executive Council, and there, we will surely come out with the White Paper and with the White Paper. I can assure you, that we are going to follow it to the end.

“Nobody is above the law, including me. So, provided what we are doing is within the confines of the law, we will do it with the help of everyone.”

Fubara recalled how, before 2014, a group of persons had run wide recklessly in the State, burning down court buildings, noting that it is such persons, who had recently surfaced with their destructive tendencies and have extended the violence to local government councils, killing people and destroying government property.

He wondered why somebody would spend so much money to build a structure intended to last as a legacy of the administration but would eventually be part of its destruction in the name of politics.

Fubara clarified that he has never been part of such destructive politics that continue to set the State backwards and frustrate progressive development strides.

He said: “I make bold to say it, I have never been and will never be a party to anything that will bring shame, disgrace, destruction to our dear State.

“It is our State. If it is well with us, it will be well with everybody. As a matter of fact, why should I encourage destruction, when I know that when you finish spoiling things, you still need money to rebuild them?

“I am an accountant, I know the importance of how we can manage money. Rather than spoil, you should use that money to do a new thing for the State.”

Governor Fubara vowed: “So, I am going to ensure that we put a stop to that level of violence or such unreasonable violence. I call it unreasonable violence because it doesn’t mean anything in politics.

“Politics is a business of interest. There is no permanent friend, no permanent enemy. Some persons who were not even in our support, today, are here following us because their interest is the most important thing.

“Likewise tomorrow, if the interest changes, they will also go their different ways. So, why burn down the house?”

In her presentation, the Chairman of the seven-member Judicial Commission of Inquiry, Justice Ibiwengi Roseline Minakiri, said they had put their findings into four volumes, including the recommendations.

Justice Minakiri explained: “We have here four volumes of the report. We have the memoranda, which is the memoranda we got after we made our publications.

“We also have the exhibits that came with the memoranda. We have the proceedings and the records. At the end of the day, we came up with the main report.”

Justice Minakiri advised that the recommendations of the report should be studied and implemented so that people can be deterred from such callous acts and the sought-after peace secured for the State.

Share

Please follow and like us: